Democrats who accused the Trump administration of having “concentration camps” with “kids in cages” at the US/Mexico border are being fairly quiet about recent developments, and the Biden administration doesn’t want the media anywhere near the story just in case one or two of them were to perform a random action of journalism. The Washington Examiner’s Byron York has spotted a total “information blackout” taking place:

President Biden recently told reporters that at the time he has no plans to make a visit to the border, likely to avoid drawing further attention to what’s definitely not a crisis.

How comprehensive is the Biden admin’s information blackout on border news? Even the VP is out of the loop, apparently:

There’s enough plausible deniability to go all around!

The “mean tweets president” is gone so all is well as far as the Dems are concerned.

