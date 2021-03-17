https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/03/17/byron-york-notes-the-biden-admin-has-imposed-an-information-blackout-on-the-border-even-the-vps-apparently-out-of-the-loop/

Democrats who accused the Trump administration of having “concentration camps” with “kids in cages” at the US/Mexico border are being fairly quiet about recent developments, and the Biden administration doesn’t want the media anywhere near the story just in case one or two of them were to perform a random action of journalism. The Washington Examiner’s Byron York has spotted a total “information blackout” taking place:

The Biden administration has imposed an information blackout on the border. They do not want the public to know what is happening there. From NBC: https://t.co/KNvVtPHtmH pic.twitter.com/tRIAUmGAOY — Byron York (@ByronYork) March 17, 2021

President Biden recently told reporters that at the time he has no plans to make a visit to the border, likely to avoid drawing further attention to what’s definitely not a crisis.

Everything must be filtered through the Ministry of Truth. — Rogue Penguin (@Rogue_40) March 17, 2021

How comprehensive is the Biden admin’s information blackout on border news? Even the VP is out of the loop, apparently:

NEW: Before boarding her plane to head back to DC, @VP Kamala Harris is asked if she is worried about the migrant children at the US/ Mexico Border. Harris said, “I haven’t been briefed on anything today about it, but I will when I get on the plane.” — Tim Perry (@tperry518) March 16, 2021

There’s enough plausible deniability to go all around!

Yet another Biden promise that is not aging well: https://t.co/im8FL5lU3Y pic.twitter.com/jIsar9hWxQ — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 17, 2021

Transparency at its best! — Terry Schrader (@tschrader66) March 17, 2021

How is this okay with Democrats?! https://t.co/gngnYSe8Fi — Kyle Winston (@kywins32) March 17, 2021

The “mean tweets president” is gone so all is well as far as the Dems are concerned.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

