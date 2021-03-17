https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/543713-cambridge-city-officials-pass-resolution-calling-on-biden-to-cancel

The city council of Cambridge, Mass., called on President BidenJoe BidenBiden and Congress must take bold action to prevent violent extremism The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Biden faces GOP’s immigration and filibuster offensive Democrats play defense on border crisis MORE to formulate a plan within his first 100 days in office to cancel all student loan debt using executive authority, a call that comes as demands for action have increased among congressional Democrats.

A resolution passed Tuesday by the council urges Biden to cancel nearly $2 trillion dollars worth of student loan debt, which it noted was disproportionately held by students who are Black, Latino, indigenous or members of other underprivileged groups.

Such a move, the resolution declared, would be “only one step toward the establishment of an equitable, accessible higher education system” in America.

“Cancelling student loan debt and eliminating debt in higher education represents an enormous economic opportunity to increase spending in local communities including Cambridge, support individuals’ upward mobility, and provide a deeply needed stimulus during the pandemic,” the resolution continued.

The Hill has reached out to the White House for comment.

Tuesday’s passage of the resolution comes on the heels of a move by Philadelphia’s city council, which voted in early March to pass a similar resolution introduced by the only member of the Working Families Party currently on the council.

“Cancelling student loan debt and eliminating debt in higher education represents an enormous economic opportunity for Philadelphia to increase spending in our local community, support individuals’ upward mobility, and provide a deeply needed stimulus during the pandemic,” the Philadelphia resolution read.

Several Senate Democrats including Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenProgressives celebrate historic Haaland vote Congress investigating ‘clean coal’ tax credit Californians split over Newsom recall: poll MORE (D-Mass.) and Majority Leader Charles Schumer Chuck SchumerBiden: Cuomo should resign if harassment probe confirms allegations Half of New Yorkers say Cuomo shouldn’t immediately resign: poll Stacey Abrams: ‘I don’t believe that it’s necessary to wholly eliminate the filibuster’ MORE (D-N.Y.) called on the president this week to take advantage of a provision in the recently-passed COVID-19 relief package and eliminate student debt while forgiveness remains temporarily tax-free.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki Jen PsakiThe Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Biden faces GOP’s immigration and filibuster offensive Biden says he supports return to ‘talking filibuster’ Biden: Cuomo should resign if harassment probe confirms allegations MORE said in February that Biden remains open to canceling up to $10,000 in student loan debt per person, but only through congressional legislation.

“The president has and continues to support canceling $10,000 of federal student loan debt per person as a response to the COVID crisis,” she said.

