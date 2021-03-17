https://www.theepochtimes.com/candace-owens-says-shes-suing-cardi-b-over-spreading-misinformation_3737349.html

Conservative commentator Candace Owens said she is suing Cardi B, claiming the rapper spread misinformation about her.

Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar, posted a screenshot of what appears to be a doctored Owens tweet on Tuesday, which said her husband had cheated on her, among other crude statements.

It came after Owens criticized Cardi B for her performance during the Grammys on Sunday night in which she told the rapper: “Millions of young girls follow you” and added that she was “at your worst on the Grammy stage. Do better [Cardi B].” Earlier this week, Cardi B was panned by Owens and other commentators for what they said was a near-pornographic stage performance from the rapper.

Regarding the tweet, some users later noted that if it had been from Owens herself, it would not have said, “view tweet activity,” since Twitter users can’t see the activity of other people’s Twitter posts.

“I am literally laughing out loud. Cardi. My dear,” Owens said. “That is clearly a photoshopped tweet.”

Cardi B, meanwhile, pointed to a few specious blog websites that appeared to pick up on the image and reported on it as if it were real.

After some debate about the tweet’s veracity, Owens wrote that she is “100 percent suing Cardi for that nonsense” after consulting with her family members.

“You can’t just start throwing out wild lies against private members of my family because you’re upset someone called your out on your degenerate performance,” she wrote.

Earlier this week, Owens went on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight” and lambasted Cardi B’s Grammy performance.

“We are seeing the destruction of American values and American principles, and it’s terrifying. I think parents should be terrified that this is the direction that our society is heading towards. We are weakening America—that’s really what we should be talking about. This is a weakening of American society,” Owens said.

She continued to say: “We are about to see the end of an empire. America cannot survive, it cannot be sustained, under these sorts of values and principles.”

A spokesperson for the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) confirmed o news outlets that it received complaints regarding the Grammys.

“We can confirm that the FCC did receive consumer complaints regarding the Grammys performance,” an FCC spokesperson said, adding that it was “an average amount for this type of event.”

According to Variety and other publications, the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards—hosted by Trevor Noah—was the lowest-rated Grammys in history. The music awards show was down about 53 percent compared to the 2020 show.

“The 2019 Grammy Awards drew a 5.6 rating and 19.9 million viewers. The least-watched Grammys was the host-less awards ceremony in 2006, which snagged 17 million viewers,” Variety wrote.

