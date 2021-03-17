https://www.lifezette.com/2021/03/conservative-hillbilly-elegy-author-j-d-vance-could-run-for-senate-in-ohio-has-big-backing/

The bestselling author of “Hillbilly Elegy,” conservative author J.D. Vance, has been gaining more and more attention as a possible candidate for the U.S. Senate in Ohio.

The Marine and Iraq War veteran, who has a law degree from Yale, has seen his star rise over the last few years since the publication of his book.

Others are taking notice of Vance. The Hill reported that Pay-Pal cofounder, billionaire Peter Thiel, recently donated $10 million to the Protect Ohio Values super PAC, seeking to recruit Vance to run for the Republican nomination for Senate in Ohio.

Thiel was the most prominent Silicon Valley figure to support Donald Trump in 2016.

Bryan Lanza, communications advisor for Protect Ohio Values, said that it had also received a “significant” donation from the conservative Mercer family.

The retirement of Senator Rob Portman means the GOP primary is open and will likely get crowded, but Vance getting financial support and backing from big names like Thiel and the Mercers could enable him to make a big run for the seat.

Billionaire investor Peter Thiel has donated more than $10 million to a super PAC encouraging author and venture capitalist J.D. Vance to enter what is expected to be a crowded GOP primary for an open US Senate seat in Ohio

J.D. Vance’s Hillbilly Elegy

J.D. Vance is the author of Hillbilly Elegy – a New York Times best seller which has been made into a film starring Amy Adams and Glenn Close, directed by Ron Howard. Close has been nominated for an Oscar for her performance.

It is the story of a troubled, poverty-stricken childhood in Appalachia and the rust belt. Vance grew up with a 5-times married mother who eventually became a heroin addict.

Vance was, for the most part, raised by his grandmother, a woman with little formal education. After almost flunking out of high school, he managed to collect himself, graduate, and go on to Ohio State and Yale Law School.

The story about the working class, and problems of poverty and drugs struck a nerve with many, and was criticized by some on the left.

Vance has since become a popular contributor for his populist views. He has been on cable news like CNN and Fox, and is a regular contributor to the New York Times opinion page.

He sat down with Megyn Kelly to talk about his upbringing:

The Current Political Landscape

J.D. Vance is no stranger to the political scene. He has worked for Ohio State Senator Bob Schuler, and in 2018 considered challenging Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH), but did not run.

Included so far in the field are former State Treasurer Josh Mandel and former Ohio GOP Chair Jane Timken. Along with Vance, another possible candidate is Ohio businessman Mike Gibbons, who ran unsuccessfully in 2018 for the Republican Senate Nomination.

Among Democrats who may be contenders are Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH), former Ohio Health Department Director Amy Acton, former State Treasurer Kevin Boyce, and Ohio House Minority Leader Emilia Sykes.

"Peter Thiel has reportedly contributed $10 million to a super PAC that seeks to entice "Hillbilly Elegy" author J.D. Vance to run for Ohio's open Senate seat. Fans of a thoughtful, conservative-populist coalition should hope he runs and wins."

