Conservative commentator Dan Bongino is taking over the late Rush Limbaugh’s radio slot, Cumulus Media’s Westwood One announced on Wednesday.

“The Dan Bongino Show” will air on the radio Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. starting May 24, the press release states.

“I’m excited to embrace the immense power of radio to connect with my listeners live for three hours every day,” Bongino said. “This is an incredible privilege, and I pledge to honor the trailblazing work of those who came before me.”

Limbaugh, an influential, controversial and immensely popular conservative pundit, died at the age of 70 after he lost his battle to stage four lung cancer.

Bongino was a Secret Service agent before he became a political pundit. He has been a staunch supporter of former President TrumpDonald TrumpThe Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Biden faces GOP’s immigration and filibuster offensive Democrats play defense on border crisis Biden’s big difference? Diversity MORE.

“Dan is passionate and relatable, with a natural ability to connect with his audience,” said Suzanne Grimes, President of Westwood One and EVP Corporate Marketing for Cumulus Media. “Dan has been on a meteoric rise since his podcast launched in 2019, and we look forward to watching his star continue to soar.”

“The Dan Bongino Show will tackle the hot political issues, debunking both liberal and Republican establishment rhetoric,” according to the press release.

