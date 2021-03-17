https://www.theepochtimes.com/dan-bongino-to-fill-rush-limbaughs-radio-slot_3738643.html

Conservative talk-show host Dan Bongino will take up the radio slot previously filled by the late talk-show giant Rush Limbaugh, Cumulus Media’s Westwood One announced in a press release on Wednesday.

The show will launch on May 24 and run from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., as did Limbaugh’s massively popular program. Listeners will be able to tune into Bongino’s show nationwide, including the major radio markets in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, San Francisco, and Washington, DC.

“The Dan Bongino Show will tackle the hot political issues, debunking both liberal and Republican establishment rhetoric. As a former Secret Service agent and NYPD officer, Bongino is uniquely positioned to provide commentary and analysis that directly questions the philosophical underpinnings of both the Left and Big Government Republicans,” the press release stated.

Since he left the Secret Service in 2011, Bongino has skyrocketed to the top of the charts among talk-show hosts nationwide. His podcast was downloaded 117 million times in 2020 and ranked in the top two slots among all podcasts on Apple during the post-election period.

“I’m excited to embrace the immense power of radio to connect with my listeners live for three hours every day,” Bongino said in a statement. “This is an incredible privilege, and I pledge to honor the trailblazing work of those who came before me.”

Since launching his podcast in 2019, Bongino provided some of the most in-depth talk-show coverage of the so-called Spygate scandal, dedicating dozens of episodes to the issue.

Prominent media figures and politicians congratulated Bongino for landing the legendary radio slot.

Bongino is one of the investors in the Parler social media app. Parler was knocked offline earlier this year after Amazon yanked its hosting services.

Limbaugh passed away at the age of 70. He was diagnosed with lung cancer last year, causing him to miss hosting the show. Limbaugh’s wife, Kathryn Limbaugh, announced the passing on air.

News of Limbaugh’s cancer diagnosis prompted President Donald Trump to award him the Presidential Medal of Freedom during his State of the Union Address in front of the joint session of Congress.

The Conservative Political Action Conference held in February inducted Limbaugh into the Conservative Hall of Fame.

