https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/dan-bongino-to-replace-rush-limbaugh/

Cumulus Media and Westwood One have agreed to terms with conservative commentator Dan Bongino to host a daily three-hour show from 12-3pm eastern.

Bongino currently hosts a daily podcast for Westwood One that since March 2020 has been repurposed into a one-hour syndicated show on over 100 stations including 790 KABC Los Angeles and 560 KSFO San Francisco.

The new show would air live in the timeslot currently held by Limbaugh on many if not all Cumulus owned Conservative Talk and News Talk stations.

Bongino is a former NYPD officer and Secret Service agent turned conservative pundit and investor in digital properties including Parler and Rumble. He has previously served as a fill-in host at WMAL Washington and WBAL Baltimore and multiple syndicated talkers including Sean Hannity.

An official announcement should be forthcoming by early next week.