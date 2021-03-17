https://redstate.com/tladuke/2021/03/17/data-and-science-42000-seat-stadium-outside-only-1000-allowed-in-for-opening-day-in-detroit-n345294
About The Author
Related Posts
Fearmongering Democrat Lawmakers Pretend To Be Terrified By GOP Colleagues Carrying Guns
January 23, 2021
Debunking the Latest Democrat-Media Claims About the Election
February 28, 2021
New York Democrat Lawmakers Rise In Rebellion, Push to Impeach Governor Andrew Cuomo Over COVID-19 Lies
February 17, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy