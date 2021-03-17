https://www.theblaze.com/shows/louder-with-crowder/dave-landau-why-the-media-still-blames-trump-for-asian-hate-crimes

A shooting in Atlanta has #StopAsianHate trending. On today’s episode of “Louder with Crowder,” we tell you what the mainstream media won’t. We also take a look at rock band Rage Against the Machine’s latest commie trash. Also, it’s St. Patrick’s Day, so we’re having some fun at the expense of the Irish. With Dave Landau as our special guest host!







Want more from Steven Crowder?

To enjoy more of Steven’s uncensored late-night comedy that’s actually funny, join Mug Club — the only place for all of Crowder uncensored and on demand.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

