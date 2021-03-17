https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/03/17/debate-flashback-does-not-match-up-with-bidens-dont-come-over-message-to-migrants-on-abc-news/

Yesterday ABC News aired George Stephanopoulos’ interview with President Joe Biden and a message was sent:

“Don’t come”? Gee, where would people south of the border gotten the message to flood to the border in the first place? Roll this clip of Biden’s comments during a debate last September:

Guess what happened next…

Now Biden’s trying to backpedal and reverse a problem that started with his own comments.

Absolutely nothing.

