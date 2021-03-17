https://www.newsmax.com/politics/filibuster-senate-democrats/2021/03/16/id/1014013/
About The Author
Related Posts
WHO’s Coronavirus Investigator Is Recipient Of Chinese Communist Cash – Worked With Wuhan Lab For Nearly Two Decades
February 10, 2021
Weekly Jobless Claims Jump to 965k vs. 789k Expected
January 14, 2021
Analysis: “US Likely to be First Western Nation to Crush Covid-19”
January 30, 2021
Air Force to Use “Influencers” to Increase Recruitment in 2021
January 5, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy