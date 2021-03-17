https://thefederalist.com/2021/03/17/democratic-wisconsin-judge-arrested-with-seven-child-pornography-counts/

A 38-year-old Democratic judge was arrested on Tuesday in Wisconsin for seven felony counts of possessing child pornography, according to the state’s Justice Department.

Brett Blomme, Milwaukee County Circuit Court judge, is facing class D felonies after a thorough investigation was performed by authorities in both Minnesota and Wisconsin. Blomme used the Kik messenger app to store the content, which authorities tracked between the months of October and November. The judge was apprehended in Dane County.

On Friday, a Division of Criminal Investigation unit filed a 44-page search warrant. Investigators learned that Blomme uploaded 27 total child pornographic videos and images to Kik, using the pseudonym “dommasterbb” to conceal his identity. Two of these files were being stored in a government building in Milwaukee County.

On Monday afternoon, a special agent received permission to conduct a search of the judge’s respective homes in Milwaukee and Dane counties, his courtroom, 2017 Audi, and chambers.

“Due to the ongoing investigation and pending case, I am unable to comment,” Milwaukee County Chief Judge Mary Triggiano said in a statement. “Judge Blomme’s court calendar will be covered by another judge as needed, starting Wednesday.”

Blomme, a graduate of Marquette University, was elected to the court in the 2020 election. He defeated incumbent Judge Paul Dedinsky, who had been appointed by former Republican Gov. and Young America’s Foundation President Scott Walker. Blomme previously served as head of the Cream City Foundation, an organization that gives grant funding to Milwaukee LGBTQ groups, as well as directed a gift-giving foundation at the Wisconsin AIDS resource center. He lives with his husband and two kids.

“I’m the progressive alternative,” Blomme said during his campaign against the Walker appointee.

Blomme is cited as tentatively violating Wisconsin Statute 948.12(1m) which is punishable for up to 25 years in prison and/or a fine of $100,000.

Formal charges are expected to be filed against Blomme on Wednesday.

