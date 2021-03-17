https://bongino.com/democrats-block-republican-bill-that-would-require-illegal-immigrants-to-be-tested-for-covid/

In a bizarre move, Democrats have actually blocked a Republican bill designed to ensure that the flood of illegal aliens being waved into the United States by the Biden Administration are tested for COVID-19. The bill, the Requiring Every Alien to Receive a COVID-19 Test (REACT) Act which is sponsored by Mariannette Miller-Meeks, would require the DHS to test every illegal before releasing them into the country. Miller-Meeks made the case for her bill on the House floor yesterday:

This week, I traveled to El Paso, Texas, to meet with CBP agents and officers. I saw firsthand the crisis they are facing, and I believe it is our job in Congress to address it and assist them. Approximately 50% of agents have tested positive for COVID-19, and very few migrants are being tested. My REACT Act would require that every migrant released from CBP or ICE custody is tested and receives a negative test. Border security and immigration is not an issue that only affects border states, it affects every community across the country. By ensuring that individuals entering the country are negative for COVID-19, we can help keep our communities safe and healthy.

I was at the border yesterday. We have a crisis that must be addressed. My bill would simply require any individual released into the U.S. from CBP/ICE to receive a negative #COVID19 test. We are still in a global pandemic, and we are unnecessarily putting lives at risk. https://t.co/KE7EUyaadO — Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (@RepMMM) March 16, 2021

The vote was 212 to 200 against Miller-Meeks’ bill.

Incidentally, if you’re not very familiar with this issue, you probably heard TWO stunning things in this article. First off, they really do catch illegal immigrants coming into the country and just release them into the wild while trusting they’ll show up for their deportation hearings. The government deliberately hides a lot of statistics about illegal aliens, so it’s very hard to get good information, but the best estimate is that somewhere between 40-50% of illegal aliens released overall don’t show up for their court date to try to fight to legally stay in America. The other shocking thing, in a country facing a pandemic, is that illegals aren’t necessarily being tested for COVID-19 before they’re released. In fact, it’s actually even worse than that. Even if an illegal is tested and has corona, they are STILL releasing them. Welcome to Joe Biden’s immigration policy where our Southern border doesn’t exist and our own government is actually taking steps.

