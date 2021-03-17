https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/543742-desantis-says-florida-school-curriculum-will-expressly-exclude-critical

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantisRon DeSantisFox News’s Dean says ‘View’ won’t book her over Cuomo criticism Top 5 Republican presidential contenders, and 2 on the way out Top Florida Dem says DeSantis is letting his ‘white wealthy donors’ skip the COVID-19 vaccine line MORE (R) on Wednesday unveiled his proposal for a civics education curriculum in the state, emphasizing it will “expressly exclude” critical race theory.

“A high quality education begins with a high quality curriculum, which is why we’re going to be laser focused on developing the best possible civics instruction standards,” DeSantis said at a press conference.

“Florida civics curriculum will incorporate foundational concepts with the best materials, and it will expressly exclude unsanctioned narratives like critical race theory and other unsubstantiated theories.”

DeSantis said there is “no room in our classrooms for things like critical race theory,” adding that “teaching kids to hate their country and to hate each other is not worth one red cent of taxpayer money.”

He said the state will instead invest in “actual, solid, true curriculum,” and will be a “leader in the development and implementation of a world class civics education.”

Gov. @RonDeSantisFL announces Florida’s curriculum will “expressly exclude…Critical Race Theory.” “There’s no room in our classrooms for things like Critical Race Theory. Teaching kids to hate their country and to hate each other is not worth one red cent of taxpayer money.” pic.twitter.com/7y2b40GqDk — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) March 17, 2021

Critical race theory examines institutionalized racism and other societal barriers to equality that disproportionately affect people of color.

DeSantis on Wednesday argued that the theory is “trying to make people view each other based on race.” He says he wants to do the opposite, adding that “our schools are supposed to give people a foundation of knowledge, not supposed to be indoctrination centers, where you’re trying to push specific ideologies.”

In September, then-President Trump Donald TrumpThe Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Biden faces GOP’s immigration and filibuster offensive Democrats play defense on border crisis Biden’s big difference? Diversity MORE directed the Office of Management and Budget to end racial sensitivity training, including training sessions that discussed “white privilege” or “critical race theory.”

“They were teaching people that our country is a horrible place, it’s a racist place, and they were teaching people to hate our country. And I’m not going to allow that to happen,” Trump said at a presidential debate about the trainings.

DeSantis, a close ally of Trump, is now urging the state legislature to take up his $106 million education proposal directing the Florida Department of Education to create the Florida Civics Seal of Excellence, which the governor described as a “new professional endorsement for civics education.”

Teachers who complete a training and receive the endorsement will be awarded a $3,000 bonus, a provision DeSantis thinks will “draw in more people” who are interested in being civics teachers.

An additional $16.5 million will be set aside for subsequent trainings, professional development and classroom supports for principals and teachers who are interested in elevating civics education in their schools, DeSantis said.

He noted that the civics curriculum would not include “unsanctioned narratives” like critical race theory.

