Historic Barn Destroyed In Fire At Natick Community Organic Farm

A farm dog is being called a hero for alerting humans to a fire at a barn built more than 200 years ago in Natick. Crews responded to the Community Organic Farm on Eliot Street just after 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

In a Facebook post, the farm said “our beloved barn has burned to the ground,” and three sows and 13 piglets died. But no people were hurt and the farm is thanking Eddy the dog for taking quick action.

“Thank you to Eddy the new farm dog for sounding the alarm,” the farm said. “You are a hero Eddy.”

The barn was built in 1815 using local trees knocked down by a powerful hurricane.