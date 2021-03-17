https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/europes-top-medical-regulator-announce-whether-astrazenecas-covid?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The European Medicines Agency’s expert committee is set Thursday to announce whether it has found a connection between the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine and blood clots reported in residents across the continent.

Earlier this week, more than a dozen countries including Germany, France, Italy and Spain suspended immunization using the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine after reports of unusual blood clots in several people. They are among roughly 17 million who have received at least one dose in Europe, according to the Associated Press.

The EMA, Europe’s top medical regulator, and the World Health Organization have said there is no current evidence to suggest the vaccine was responsible and that the benefits of immunization far outweighed the potentially small risk of getting vaccinated.

AstraZeneca said after a careful review of its COVID-19 immunization data, it found no evidence of any increased risk of blood clots in any age group or gender in any country.

On Tuesday, EMA Executive Director Emer Cooke said the agency’s priority was the vaccine’s safety and that it would consider issues including if extra warnings needed to be added for the AstraZeneca vaccine, the wire service also reports.

