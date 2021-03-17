https://www.dailywire.com/news/even-michelle-obama-is-taking-shots-at-meghan-markle

Former First Lady Michelle Obama seemed to throw some criticism at Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle during an interview this week, suggesting the former “Suits” actress could not, understandably, take the spotlight and chose not to push out “light” and focus on those she was supposed to serve.

Reacting to the headline-making Oprah Winfrey interview with Markle and husband Harry, Duke of Sussex, Obama told NBC’s “Today,” “Public service, it’s a bright, sharp, hot spotlight, and most people don’t understand it — nor should they.”

“The thing that I always keep in mind is that none of this is about us,” the former first lady continued. “In public service, it’s about the people that we serve.”

“I always try to push the light back out, and focus it on the folks that we’re actually here to serve,” Obama added.

Despite the apparent shots at Markle, Obama went on to seemingly side with the ex-royal over her vague accusations of racism from an unspecified member of the royal family.

“Race isn’t a new construct in this world for people of color … So it wasn’t a complete surprise to sort of hear her feelings,” Obama told “Today.”

“The thing I hope for and the thing I think about is that this, first and foremost, is a family,” she added. “And I pray for forgiveness and healing for them so that they can use this as a teachable moment for us all.”

Mrs. Obama’s interactions with Queen Elizabeth II always seemed to be ones filled with respect and affection. Notably, in 2009, Obama broke protocol and hugged the Queen.

Angela Kelly, a longtime friend and dressmaker of the Queen, spilled some details about that moment in a tell-all book, highlighting the Queen’s affection for the then-first lady.

“The Queen has the ability to make everyone feel so relaxed that sometimes it feels instinctive to be tactile with her, just as Michelle Obama demonstrated during the State Visit with her husband, President Obama, in 2009,” Kelly wrote, according to Town & Country.

“Much has been made about the meeting between Michelle and Her Majesty when an instant and mutual warmth was shared between these two remarkable women, and protocol was abandoned as they stood closely with their arms around each other’s backs,” she continued.

“In reality, it was a natural instinct for the Queen to show affection and respect for another great woman and really there is no protocol that must be adhered to.”

Kelly added, “When fondness is felt or the host of a State Visit goes to guide her Majesty up some steps, it truly is about human kindness and this is something the Queen will always welcome warmly.”

In response to Markle and Prince Harry’s claims of racism, Buckingham Palace released an official statement on behalf of the Queen.

“The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan,” the statement said. “The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.”

