The FBI released new videos and details Thursday on “the most egregious assault on federal officers” during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and asked the public to help identify suspects.

The agency is “asking for the public’s help in identifying 10 individuals suspected of being involved in some of the most violent attacks on officers who were protecting the U.S. Capitol and our democratic process on January 6,” said Steven M. D’Antuono, assistant director in charge of the FBI’s Washington Field Office in a statement.

Multiple videos show suspects attacking police officers with their fists, clubs and even devices that appear to be baton stun guns or cattle prods.

“These individuals are seen on video committing egregious crimes against those who have devoted their lives to protecting the American people,” D’Antuono said.

The agency released 10 videos detailing each incident and suspect, including pictures of their face and where they were in the Capitol during the riot.

The videos come on the same day a grand jury indicted two men on 10 counts in connection with assaulting U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died the day of the riot after being attacked by the intruders.

The men were arrested and charged last week for allegedly assaulting Sicknick and other officers with bear spray during the riot.

Charges against Julian Khater, of Pennsylvania, and George Tanios, of West Virginia, include conspiracy to injure officers, assault on federal officers and civil disorder, according to ABC News.

