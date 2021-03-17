https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/03/17/found-the-racist-little-fires-everywhere-author-celeste-ngs-general-rule-about-racism-quickly-comes-back-to-bite-her-hard/

Fiction writer and “Little Fires Everywhere” author Celeste Ng seems pretty intent on setting a pretty big fire of her own today.

In case you missed it, the deadly Atlanta-area massage parlor shootings may not have been racially motivated after all. The suspect reportedly told police that he carried out the shootings as a means of getting revenge for his sex addiction.

New: Atlanta shooting suspect told police he had “sexual addiction”, “indicators now may not be” racially motivated, says Cherokee Cty Sheriff Frank Reynolds. — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) March 17, 2021

The idea that this wasn’t a white supremacist hate crime isn’t sitting well with a lot of people, most notably those who have a vested professional interest in making sure that the racial pot stays good and stirred.

Apparently Celeste Ng is also one of those people:

General rule: people don’t get to decide whether they are racist; other people decide this based on their actions — Celeste Ng (@pronounced_ing) March 17, 2021

We’d love to know where that rule is written. Is it in one of Ng’s books? She’s made a career out of writing fiction, after all.

My heart goes out to the people who will be fruitlessly trying to explain to local law enforcement that fetishization is ALSO racism. — Sy Almans (@syalmans) March 17, 2021

I’m so tired. We’re all so tired. — Celeste Ng (@pronounced_ing) March 17, 2021

We’re tired, too, Celeste. So tired.

So tired of people who live to make everything into a racial issue without acknowledging the racism inherent in their own twisted system of beliefs.

This is really backwards logic. But whatever. — Graig Salerno (@GraigSalerno) March 17, 2021

It is this kind of justice that leads to stoning people in the square. https://t.co/evYMrlqDK7 — The Real General Zod (@RealGeneralZod) March 17, 2021

That’s not a threat; it’s a warning. A warning about “rules” ultimately backfiring on the people who made them.

Good to know. Also, you seem to have a hard time separating an individual from the color of their skin. As a general rule, why would you say that is? — Aldous Huxley’s Ghost™ (@AF632) March 17, 2021

Great question!

Found the racist https://t.co/uRTlITqGwV — BasedWhiggery wants his Stimmy (@RandomWhig) March 17, 2021

Racist. — Standard Buttload (@monkeyboy100001) March 17, 2021

This tweet is racist. I decided. https://t.co/XDmCjVDEPT — Sourkidz (@_SourKidz_) March 17, 2021

Ok, you’re a racist then. Nothing you can do about it, I’ve decided so. https://t.co/bsJaKwnxKI — Avi (@avi_toryGOP) March 17, 2021

I’ve decided you are racist, Celeste.

Is this how it works? https://t.co/8KQuMa4b2x — Cardinal Curmudgeon (@Gimblin) March 17, 2021

Ok. Fine. Your rules. I believe you are a racist. https://t.co/Vc2hLAWUoa — Nasty Canasta (@nasty_canasta) March 17, 2021

It’s nice to know I get to define you, Galaxy Brain. https://t.co/8GPSnMuzhj — Freddie Jerkury (@Machovell1an) March 17, 2021

“Anybody who denies being a racist is a racist.”

“Okay, racist.” Then just watch the cognitive dissonance drive them into a rage. — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) March 17, 2021

We’re just playing by Celeste’s general rule.

Other people don’t get to “decide”who I am.

The can have a ignorant opinion about who I am, but they don’t get to “decide” it. https://t.co/l7rakSQ80h — RaeLynn DeZelia ☕️☘️ (@rdez79) March 17, 2021

General rule: If you call me racist without proof, you’re going to wish you didn’t. https://t.co/AXL4Q76fQe — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) March 17, 2021

