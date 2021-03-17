https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/robert-spencer/2021/03/17/four-on-terror-watchlist-caught-at-us-mexico-border-n1433218

While Old Joe’s handlers continue to deny that there is a crisis at the border, and aren’t even close to admitting that border control is a national security issue, the Customs and Border Protection agency confirmed Tuesday that four people on the FBI’s terror watchlist have been apprehended at the Mexican border since October.

Anyone who isn’t a thoroughly indoctrinated and programmed leftist bot could have seen this coming a mile off, and many did, even among the weakest and most short-sighted group in the entire world, congressional Republicans. Touring the border Monday, Rep. John Katko (R-N.Y.) asserted that “individuals that they have on the watchlist for terrorism are now starting to exploit the southern border. We need to wake up.”

Yes, we do, and we have needed to do so for quite some time. Biden’s handlers’ open-door policy has led to the current border crisis, which Islamic jihadis are determined to exploit; they have been trying to get across the border for years, and have occasionally been successful. Like so many other groups, they see the unwillingness of the puppet in the Oval Office to defend the southern border or stop mass migration into the U.S. as their latest big opportunity.

And so it was no surprise when the four suspected terrorists, three of whom were from Yemen and were thus almost certainly Islamic jihadis, with the fourth from Serbia and most likely a jihadi as well, were discovered. Nor was it a surprise when U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported on February 3 that “Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a group of 11 Iranian citizens who illegally crossed the border into the United States….Yuma Sector agents apprehended eight Iranian nationals in FY2020, compared to just 14 from all other border patrol sectors combined. So far in FY2021, Yuma Sector agents have apprehend [sic] 14 nationals from Iran.”

Yeah, yeah, they are from the Islamic Republic of Iran and they sneak into the country just because they’re willing to do the jobs that Americans won’t do. Sure, pal. Back on the planet earth, however, the Justice Department announced back in March 2020 that Mohamad Milon Hossain, a Bangladeshi national, “admitted that from March 2017 to June 2019, he conspired to bring, and brought, Bangladeshi nationals to the United States at the Texas border in exchange for payment.”

The physical border isn’t the only entry into the country that is porous and vulnerable. The military site SOFREP reported in January 2020 that “three members of the al-Qaeda terrorist group were stopped and apprehended trying to fly into Dallas while using passports from Colombia. The three entered Colombia via Venezuela.” That same month, according to KYMA, “Mexicali Police Chief Maria Elena Andrade confirmed that a red alert has been issued at the Mexicali border due to a possible Iranian terrorist threat….‘We received reports that four nationals of Iran possibly carrying explosives were going to attempt to cross the border in the area of San Luis to Mexicali.’”

In October 2019, a Muslim migrant from Jordan named Moayad Heider Mohammad Aldairi was sentenced to three years in prison for sneaking at least six Yemeni Muslims into the United States across the border from Mexico.

That was all during the Trump years, while the president was doing everything he could against intense opposition to get the border under control. Now it’s a free-for-all, and there is no telling how many jihad terrorists will enter the country via Mexico in the next four years.

But building a wall? That was racist.

How long must this continue to go on? How many Islamic jihadis must we admit into our country as “refugees” and “asylum seekers” before this severely dysfunctional system is repaired? How many Americans have to die at the hands of these “refugees” before the calls of an increasing number of Americans to stop this madness are heeded?

The answer is that there is no number of jihadis that will convince the political and media elites that we need to take steps to protect ourselves and seal our borders. That would, like everything else in this insane age, be racist. They would rather see Americans die at the hands of Islamic jihadis than make it appear as if President Trump had been right about anything.

