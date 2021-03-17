https://hannity.com/media-room/free-fall-cnn-loses-47-percent-of-primetime-audience-in-key-demographic-since-trump-left-office/

DON DIGS IN: CNN’s Don Lemon DOUBLES-DOWN on ‘White Men’ Terror Threat

posted by Hannity Staff – 11.01.18

CNN host Don Lemon refused to backtrack from vicious comments he made earlier this week that labeled “white men” the biggest terror threat in the United States; saying “the evidence is overwhelming.”

Lemon doubled-down on his heated rhetoric after coming under fire from both liberals and conservatives Wednesday; claiming “The vast majority of deadly attacks in this country from 2001 to 2016 were carried out by far-right violent extremists.”

“Let’s put emotion aside, and look at the cold, hard facts. The evidence is overwhelming.”@DonLemon presents the facts on domestic terrorism.#DonsTakehttps://t.co/PpH9t4Trvp pic.twitter.com/v3qDglsLaL — CNN Tonight (@CNNTonight) November 1, 2018

“I also want to talk about some uncomfortable truths. The truth about who really carries out domestic terror attacks in this country […] I said the biggest terror threat in this country comes from radicals on the far-right, primarily white men. That angered some people,” said Lemon.

“Let’s put emotion aside, and look at the cold, hard facts. The evidence is overwhelming… The vast majority of deadly attacks in this country from 2001 to 2016 were carried out by far-right violent extremists,” he added.