A GoFundMe, set up to help Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, pay off the $14 million mortgage on their Montecito, California, home, has folded after less than a week.

The fund, which an alleged Harry and Meghan mega-fan set up after hearing of the couple’s financial troubles in their interview with Oprah Winfrey. Memorably, Harry, who has a trust fund from his mother worth millions and was, previously, supported by a generous grant from his father, Prince Charles’ estate, complained that he and Meghan had to find paying jobs in order to afford private security and their modest home.

“My family literally cut me off financially, and I had to afford security for us,” Harry complained to the talk show host. He also said that, when he and his wife and their son, Archie, departed the United Kingdom for Canada, where they stayed in yet another multi-million mansion, his father, who was the source of the pair’s money, stopped taking his calls.

The woman who set up the crowdsourcing campaign said the interview left her feeling sorry for the pair.

“When they came to the USA, they were without jobs and with limited funds,” Anastasia Hanson, the woman who set up the GoFundMe account told the British tabloid. “They’ve stated that they’ve had a very rough time, so this fundraiser is a way to give help, compassion, and love by paying their home loan in full.”

“Were 2 million supporters to donate just $5 each, the Goal is met and the loan can be paid off. After their interview, I was moved with compassion to help get their home paid off. As they are now financially independent, this will help and be a loving gift,” Hanson reportedly explained in the “description” box for the crowdsourcing campaign, per Fox Business.

Unfortunately for Harry and Meghan, interest in helping them financially was limited. The account received just three donations, one of them — a $5 pittance — from Hanson herself.

In total, the account raised $110.

Despite their complaints, it actually appears that both Harry and Meghan are fairly well off, at least after inking multi-million dollar deals with entertainment companies Netflix and Spotify. Harry also inherited $13 million from his late mother, Princess Diana, but it’s not known how much of that fund remains now that the couple has spent a year living on their own without the support of the British royal family. Meghan is also reportedly worth seven figures.

It does sound, of course, as though neither the royals nor the Sussexes have much interest in repairing the broken relationship that left Harry and Meghan forced to work for pay. In the Oprah Winfrey interview, Harry mentioned trying to rebuild his connection to his brother and father, but reports of a phone call between Harry and William, the Duke of Cambridge, leaked to CBS News by one of Meghan’s “confidantes” indicate that the effort has so far been unsuccessful.

