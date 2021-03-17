https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/going-viral-biden-glitchy-video-reporters-people-spooked-chopped-head-hand-tricks/

The internet was abuzz last night and this morning after video of Joe Biden talking to reporters appears to show his had moving over a microphone and the top of his head cropped off.

Joe Biden’s hand passes right through the microphone.

This was an unusual camera trick that caught some eyeballs.

TRENDING: Roberto Minuta was Jailed After He Went to DC to Provide Security for Speakers – That’s When Antifa Targeted and Destroyed His Business – Now Roberto Needs Our Help

Many on Twitter are saying that this video of Biden where he talks about southern US border is doctored as his hand appears to pass the microphone on 10 second mark. – WATCH:pic.twitter.com/KWef5kjdEC — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) March 17, 2021

What exactly is going on here? Biden’s hand literally passes through the microphone. Can anyone explain?

pic.twitter.com/0GeesRv9hQ — Will (@Tennessee_Mojo) March 17, 2021

What a talent!

What exactly is going on here? Biden’s hand literally passes through the microphone. Can anyone explain?

pic.twitter.com/0GeesRv9hQ — Will (@Tennessee_Mojo) March 17, 2021

This really was bizarre.

So are the microphones added on later, or is #biden in a green screen studio? Or he a hologram? Certainly something odd with this video. His hand clearly moves in-front of the mics. https://t.co/46LXLW23cT — Jasons House of Crypto (@jasonshoc) March 17, 2021

Another video angle shows Biden with reporters yesterday without the hand glitches.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

