https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/going-viral-biden-glitchy-video-reporters-people-spooked-chopped-head-hand-tricks/

The internet was abuzz last night and this morning after video of Joe Biden talking to reporters appears to show his had moving over a microphone and the top of his head cropped off.

Joe Biden’s hand passes right through the microphone.

This was an unusual camera trick that caught some eyeballs.

TRENDING: Roberto Minuta was Jailed After He Went to DC to Provide Security for Speakers – That’s When Antifa Targeted and Destroyed His Business – Now Roberto Needs Our Help

What a talent!

This really was bizarre.

Another video angle shows Biden with reporters yesterday without the hand glitches.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...