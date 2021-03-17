https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/gov-desantis-announces-floridas-curriculum-will-expressly-exclude-critical-race-theory-video/

Ron DeSantis is one of the best governors in the country.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) is a true leader who led the way with a common sense approach to Covid guidelines and vaccinations and now he’s crushing the left’s Critical Race Theory.

Critical Race Theory, as Heritage Foundation fellow Christopher Rufo says is the “idea that the United States is a fundamentally racist country and that all of our institutions including the law, culture, business, the economy are all designed to maintain white supremacy. And the critical race theorists argue that all of these institutions are in a sense beyond reforming, they really need to be completely dismantled in order to liberate the oppressed people.”

Trump called Critical Race Theory “racist” and signed an executive order restricting ‘diversity training’ by the federal government.

TRENDING: Roberto Minuta was Jailed After He Went to DC to Provide Security for Speakers – That’s When Antifa Targeted and Destroyed His Business – Now Roberto Needs Our Help

Joe Biden reversed Trump’s executive order and brought back the Marxist, anti-white, anti-American, anti-Christian curriculum back to public schools.

Governor DeSantis announced Florida’s curriculum will “expressly exclude” Critical Race Theory.

“There’s no room in our classrooms for things like Critical Race Theory. Teaching kids to hate their country and to hate each other is not worth one red cent of taxpayer money,” DeSantis said.

WATCH:

Gov. @RonDeSantisFL announces Florida’s curriculum will “expressly exclude…Critical Race Theory.” “There’s no room in our classrooms for things like Critical Race Theory. Teaching kids to hate their country and to hate each other is not worth one red cent of taxpayer money.” pic.twitter.com/7y2b40GqDk — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) March 17, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

