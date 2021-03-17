https://www.lifezette.com/2021/03/governmental-racism-against-whites-is-now-legal-in-america/

State and federal racism is alive and well in America, laws be damned. Even though there are federal and state laws against discrimination based on race, the leftists in power don’t seem to care about those laws.

Leftists only care about the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and other federal and state discrimination laws when they pertain to protecting minorities – their voting block. The thing about leftists is that they only want the laws to protect the people they want them to protect. Not everyone.

In an effort to give blacks “reparations” the federal and state governments are going hog wild and bending over backwards to give minorities special privileges not given to whites.

More from LifeZette TV

MORE NEWS: Pelosi Claims There Will Be ‘Zero Tolerance’ If Sexual Harassment Claims Against Cuomo Are ‘Proven To Be True’

That’s called racism.

In the recent 1.9 trillion “COVID-19 relief bill”, the leftists made sure that black farmers get federal to help them with losses due to the pandemic. They’ll get $5 billion of help in fact.

According to the Business insider, black farmers have faced discrimination when trying to get federal loans and in other areas so now the blacks, hispanics, indigenous and other farmers “of color” will get help from the Federal government through the “Emergency Relief for Farmers of Color Act.“

White is obviously not a color which makes them the only excluded group from the handouts.

Only “socially disadvantaged farmers” and “socially disadvantaged groups” need to apply for the loans, debt forgiveness, training, technical assistance and grants offered by the leftists.

MORE NEWS: Biden Dumps Illegals On Arizona Mayor

That’s called racism.

In Michigan, we have a Democratic Governor who thinks it’s okay to have a formula based on race, income and other social factors in order to determine how the COVID-19 vaccines are distributed.

That’s called racism.

In an effort to push for racial equity, the town of Evanston, north of Chicago, has decided to fund reparations for its black residents by funding things like home ownership assistance. According to the Daily Mail, black residents could get $25,000 for homeownership, home improvement and mortgage assistance.

According to their FAQ, you don’t even have to be a direct descendant of slaves. You only have to be an applicant who is a black or African American person having origins in any of the black racial and ethnic groups of Africa.

That’s called racism.

Pennsylvania is also looking to help blacks and latinos with their mortgage payments. This help would come in the form of distributing the monies from the America Rescue Plan.

That’s called racism.

Government ran by democrats has proven over the years to be racist against whatever race they need to be for votes and power. Things don’t look like they’re going to be changing anytime soon either.

This piece was written by Liberty Paige on March 16, 2021. It originally appeared in SteveGruber.com and is used by permission.

Read more at SteveGruber.com:

TV Commercial in China Has Woman Washing “Black” out of Boyfriend. Will NBA Players Have an Uprising?

Twinsies: Granny Killing Michigan Governor Whitmer Defends Cuomo’s Alleged Sexual Deviances

15 Days to Slow the Spread Has Led to a Year of Flattening the Country and Tyrannical Democrat Rule

The opinions expressed by contributors and/or content partners are their own and do not necessarily reflect the views of LifeZette.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

