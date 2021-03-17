https://redstate.com/jenvanlaar/2021/03/17/he-just-keeps-lying-gavin-newsoms-kids-have-attended-in-person-school-since-fall-2020-n345055
About The Author
Related Posts
Kayleigh McEnany Busts Biden for His Lies During Address, Rips His 'Lack of Transparency'
March 12, 2021
REPORT: CDC Apparently Changed COVID Criteria That Inflated Fatalities 10-Fold (2/2)
January 25, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy