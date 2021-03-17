https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/heres-the-proof-biden-absolutely-positively-told-illegal-migrants-to-surge-to-the-border/

Posted by Kane on March 17, 2021 7:47 pm

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

“I would, in fact, make sure that there is, we immediate surge to the border, all those people seeking asylum they deserve to be heard, that’s who we are, we are nation that says if you want to flee and you are fleeing oppression you should come.”

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...