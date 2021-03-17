https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/heres-the-proof-biden-absolutely-positively-told-illegal-migrants-to-surge-to-the-border/
Flashback:
In the first Democratic primary debate, Biden says when he’s president, illegal immigrants should “immediately surge to the border” pic.twitter.com/Fq1vCNEN75
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 17, 2021
“I would, in fact, make sure that there is, we immediate surge to the border, all those people seeking asylum they deserve to be heard, that’s who we are, we are nation that says if you want to flee and you are fleeing oppression you should come.”