https://thehill.com/policy/transportation/automobiles/543578-honda-halts-production-at-most-us-canadian-auto-plants

Honda factories across the U.S. and Canada will halt production due to a supply-chain issue, the company said Tuesday.

In a statement to Reuters, a company spokesperson confirmed that most plants will stop production, while some will operate at reduced levels. Workers “will continue to have the opportunity to work at the impacted plants” and will not be laid off, the spokesperson said.

“In some way, all of our auto plants in the U.S. and Canada will be impacted,” Honda’s spokesperson added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The shutdown was blamed on a global microchip shortage, “congestion at various ports” and COVID-19-related delays.

The Hill has reached out to the automaker for further comment.

In June, some of the company’s U.S. plants halted production due to a cyberattack. That attack also took the company’s customer service center offline temporarily.

Honda’s spokesperson added Tuesday that “the timing and length of production adjustments could change” while that teams were working diligently to address the supply-chain issue.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

