Ivermectin is hydroxychloroquine 2.0. A grassroots collection of doctors and medical researchers across the world have found what can be described as a cheap and effective near-cure for COVID-19 with no side effects, yet the information is not getting out to the public. Worse, the medical-government complex is engaging in censorship, and the medical establishment is making it hard for doctors to prescribe the drug, often threatening revocation of licensing for doctors who dare treat COVID patients outpatient.

Now is the time to make ivermectin, along with hydroxychloroquine and other cheap, safe, and effective repurposed drugs, over the counter. Better yet, for a fraction of the price we are spending on isolation, lockdown, testing, tracing, and experimental gene therapy (aka the vaccine), why not mail everyone a kit of these cheap drugs, supplements, and therapeutics?

Like most Americans, I never heard of ivermectin, a commonly used drug to treat parasitic infections, until Dr. Pierre Kory’s riveting testimony before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee on Dec. 8. Almost in tears, Kory, a pulmonologist and ICU specialist, studied exactly how the virus can become deadly in some people and learned that ivermectin perfectly pre-empts and often reverses the process that creates the superinfection, inflammatory response, and cytokine storm that are the hallmarks of most of the deadly cases.

Yet, rather than his protocol becoming universal guidance in every American hospital and primary care office and promoted by the government, YouTube took down the Senate committee’s video of his testimony.

What gives? It’s not like Dr. Kory said anything negative about the sacred trinity of lockdowns, masks, and vaccines. He merely touted a lifesaving, cheap cure to this virus.

Well, the question answers itself: If there really is a cheap, easy-to-use cure that can even be used as a prophylaxis against the virus, then there is no need for the expensive drugs and vaccines and no pretext to control our lives. In other words, in the same way that hydroxychloroquine was blacklisted early on when it could have saved hundreds of thousands of people across the world, ivermectin, which has been proven to work even in later stages of the virus, is the drug that cannot be mentioned. Several family members of critically ill patients had to get court orders in New York to allow ivermectin treatment, which proved to be lifesaving.

A group of Italian, Russian, and Spanish researchers conducted a meta-analysis of randomized clinical trials (RCTs) of ivermectin use against COVID-19 and published their findings in the form of a letter in Signa Vitae, an Italian medical journal that specializes in intensive care and emergency medicine research. Out of a total of 1,323 patients from seven randomized controlled trials performed in six countries, the pooled results showed an 81% decline in mortality among hospitalized patients with COVID-19 relative to the placebo group.

“While modern medicine cannot do without ironclad evidence, in an emergency situation the use of a cheap medication without major side effects may be reasonable even if strong verification of its efficacy is still lacking,” concluded the authors. “While there is an urge of large high quality RCTs, results from the reported trials all point in the same direction, and cannot be overlooked.”

It’s important to keep in mind that these results were achieved among hospitalized patients who had already suffered the effects of the inflammatory response to the virus. Imagine if, rather than destroying the lives of vulnerable populations (along with everyone else), people were given prophylactic and early outpatient treatment of ivermectin and other promising therapeutics.

Our government has just spent $2 trillion lining the pockets of selected Americans and special interests for ineffective non-pharmaceutical interventions. Just $100 billion of the funding is directed toward therapeutics, but most of that funding will go to line the pockets of Big Pharma to continue developing extremely expensive and untested drugs rather than researching the repurposing of cheap and readily available drugs like ivermectin that have been used by millions of people for 50 years without problems.

It’s heartbreaking to watch how the government blocks information and access to drugs that can end the pandemic, while prescribing draconian measures like children wearing masks that only produce harm and no good. Just take California, for example. The state had the earliest and strongest lockdown, yet it’s estimated, based on serology tests, that 45% of Los Angeles residents have antibodies.

Which means the share of the population that already contracted the virus is likely higher, because many people who get the virus with no symptoms either don’t produce antibodies or only had them for a short period of time.

In other words, L.A. is in the upper bounds of viral spread of anywhere in the country. Residents have received the full dose of what they tried to avoid – herd immunity – at a bitter and painful cost. Why would our government promote something so insane as mask-wearing after these dismal results rather than cheap repurposed drugs that would pre-empt serious symptoms in almost everyone? Why would they regard drugs that have been dispensed billions of times over 50 years as experimental and unproven, while treating novel gene therapy vaccines being used under emergency use as ironclad?

Why would the powers that be fund a fraudulent study against hydroxychloroquine that later had to be retracted by the Lancet? Everyone knows these drugs have been used for parasite infections (in the case of ivermectin) and auto-immune diseases such as lupus and rheumatoid arthritis (in the case of hydroxychloroquine) for years without problems. Why would anyone believe they are suddenly causing side effects? We don’t have any good answers, but the censorship is occurring. As Dr. Kory lamented in a recent article, “When doctors on the front lines try to bring awareness of and use such medicines, they get silenced.”

