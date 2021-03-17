https://justthenews.com/government/congress/house-gopers-vote-against-resolution-honoring-police-jan-6-siege-object-word?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Twelve House Republicans have voted against a resolution to award Congressional Gold Medals to the police agencies that protected the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 siege, objecting to language in the measure including the word “insurrection.”

The medals are to go to the U.S. Capitol Police, Metropolitan Police Department and the Smithsonian Institution.

The Republican House members who voted against the resolution were Reps. Andy Biggs of Arizona, Thomas Massie of Kentucky, Andy Harris of Maryland, Lance Gooden of Texas, Matt Gaetz of Florida, Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, Louie Gohmert of Texas, Michael Cloud of Texas, Andrew S. Clyde of Georgia, Greg Steube of Florida, Bob Good of Virginia, and John Rose of Tennessee.

“We had to combine it with these editorial comments about the January 6 sequence of events, and then we had to log roll it with this exhibit at the Smithsonian, and … that was a little much for me,” Gaetz said after the vote, according to Politico.

The resolution states: “On January 6, 2021, a mob of insurrectionists forced its way into the U.S. Capitol building and congressional office buildings and engaged in acts of vandalism, looting, and violently attacked Capitol Police officers.”

It also reads: “The desecration of the U.S. Capitol, which is the temple of our American Democracy, and the violence targeting Congress are horrors that will forever stain our Nation’s history.”

Massie objected to the use of the word “temple,” saying it was “a little too sacrilegious for me,” Politico also reports.

Gohmert is attempting to garner support for a different resolution honoring the Capitol Police.

House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer said the vote Wednesday by the dozen Republicans was an “attempt to erase the events of January 6 and deny the responsibility of a far-right, insurrectionist mob incited by former President Trump.”

House Republicans signaled their opposition to the bill last week, when several of the conference’s most conservative members demand a roll-call vote on more than a dozen bills that would typically pass quickly by voice vote, including one on awarding the medals.

