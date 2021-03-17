https://justthenews.com/government/congress/house-passes-legislation-create-citizenship-pathway-for-dreamers-and%20others?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The House of Representatives on Thursday voted to approve bills that would create a citizenship pathway for so-called Dreamers who arrived in the U.S. as minors, people who have fled foreign wars and natural disasters and migrant farm workers.

Only nine Republican lawmakers voted in favor of a bill that passed by a vote of 228-197 that would offer legal status to Dreamers “and hundreds of thousands of migrants admitted for humanitarian reasons from a dozen troubled countries,” according to the Associated Press.

The chamber voted 247-174 on another bill that would provide similar protections for farm workers who have labored unlawfully in America, according to the outlet. There were 30 Republicans who voted for that bill.

“My Administration looks forward to working together with Congress to do the right thing for Dreamers and TPS holders who contribute so much to our country, and to building a 21st century immigration system that is grounded in dignity, safety, and fairness, and finally enacts the long term solutions we need to create an orderly and humane immigration system, tackle the root causes of migration to the United States and to create a path to citizenship for the undocumented population in the United States,” President Biden said in a statement about the American Dream and Promise Act of 2021.

