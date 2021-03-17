https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/03/17/how-to-be-an-antiracist-the-new-jim-crow-the-navys-suggested-reading-list-for-sailors-has-some-pretty-woke-titles/

Remember President Trump? One of his policies we wish he had implemented much sooner in his term was to have the director of the Office of Management and Budget direct all federal agencies to disclose all contracts or other agency spending related to any training on “critical race theory” or “white privilege.” Not surprisingly, President Biden reversed the Trump administration’s “harmful ban on diversity and sensitivity training”, which can also be found under the banner of DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion).

As Twitchy reported all last week, the U.S. military decided to focus its efforts on shaming Fox propaganda host and “boomer” Tucker Carlson (he’s 51) for accusing the Biden administration of “feminizing the military,” showing as an example a maternity flight suit. It was frankly embarrassing to see our fighting forces triggered by a Fox News segment to the point people were calling for the channel to be banned from all military bases and installations.

We had to check it out ourselves, but we went to the Navy’s website and found their “professional reading program” for sailors. Tweeter Don Wolt took a look at the reading list, though, and found it’s pretty woke for a list of books cultivating warfighting excellence.

The Chief of Naval Operations posts a professional reading list to help “develop a seasoned team of naval warriors.” Of the 16 titles listed, 6 are notably progressive & seem to have been selected more to build a culture of wokeness than of warfighting. https://t.co/QbKMHDANmU pic.twitter.com/suPh5p5hw8 — Don Wolt (@tlowdon) March 17, 2021

The reading program’s objective is to create “a dominant naval force that can outthink and outfight any adversary. Our Sailors will remain the best trained and educated force in the world. We will cultivate a culture of warfighting excellence rooted in our core values.” — Don Wolt (@tlowdon) March 17, 2021

Several titles on the list appear to be fairly consistent with that objective (e.g., MILITARY ETHICS, FORTUNE FAVORS BOLDNESS, THE ROAD TO CHARACTER), but the presence of those emphasizing racial, gender & sexual politics would seem at odds with it. — Don Wolt (@tlowdon) March 17, 2021

Yep. There’s Ibram X. Kendi’s critical race theory tome “How to Be an Antiracist.” Note that there’s no not being a racist; you have to accept that you’re racist and then work to dismantle systems of oppression to be a true anti-racist.

What else is on there? Gemma Hartley’s “Fed Up: Emotional Labor, Women, and the Way Forward”:

Day in, day out, women anticipate and manage the needs of others. In relationships, we initiate the hard conversations. At home, we shoulder the mental load required to keep our households running. At work, we moderate our tone, explaining patiently and speaking softly. In the world, we step gingerly to keep ourselves safe. We do this largely invisible, draining work whether we want to or not—and we never clock out. No wonder women everywhere are overtaxed, exhausted, and simply fed up.

How about “Sexual Minorities and Politics: An Introduction”?

Skillfully synthesizing the research of political scientists, political theorists, and historians, Jason Pierceson describes the history of the LGBT rights movement, chronicles the building of political and legal movements and the responses to them, examines philosophical debates within and about the movement, and assesses the current state of the politics and policies concerning sexual minorities.

Why does this make us think of Columbia University and its six multicultural virtual graduation ceremonies segregated by race, sexuality, and income level? We thought the military was all about unity and you left identity politics at the door.

The Navy’s mission is “to recruit, train, equip, & organize to deliver combat ready Naval forces to win conflicts & wars while maintaining security & deterrence through sustained forward presence.” The CNO’s reading list suggests that they may be drifting off course to the left. — Don Wolt (@tlowdon) March 17, 2021

I can’t even. we are doomed — Patrick Henry:) (@goodbyegirl1012) March 17, 2021

@DrIbram is the race pimp @BU_Tweets hired to promote this shit. Tens-of-millions of us don’t buy into this bullshit, especially we military/veterans. Don’t trust anything from the media. Don’t trust anything from politicians. Live better. — Politicians Will Not Make Your Life Better (@2020Tyranny) March 17, 2021

Maybe Carlson had a point?

'Get right before you get left, boomer': Official Marine Corps Twitter account goes after Tucker Carlson https://t.co/DO5syy4LaQ — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) March 14, 2021

