A new biopic is set to feature President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, detailing his “wild life and dodgy business dealings,” according to a Tuesday press release on the project.

Producers Phelim McAleer, who is a contributor to The Daily Wire, and Ann McElhinney are digging into the scandals and controversies that have plagued Biden’s youngest son, from drug and alcohol abuse to shady business deals. The movie, titled “My Son Hunter,” is set to begin filming in Serbia this summer. The producers are crowdfunding the project with a goal of raising $2.5 million in less than two months.

“The media and big tech covered up the bombshell report by The New York Post that showed the depth of corruption in the Biden family,” McAleer said in a statement. “The truth deserves to be told and it needs to be seen by as many people as possible. An entertaining and enjoyable movie is the best way to tell the story of the Biden family’s corruption and to ensure as many people are educated about this as possible. If the media won’t do their jobs, we’ll do it for them.”

McElhinney added, “This is an incredibly fascinating story. It’s ‘Austin Powers’ meets ‘King Lear’ with a dash of ‘House of Cards.’ The story is so compelling that viewers on both sides of the aisle will find it incredibly entertaining.”

McAleer and McElhinney have worked as husband-and-wife to produce films such as “Gosnell: The Trial Of America’s Biggest Serial Killer” and “Obamagate The Movie.” Their next endeavor will chronicle the “elitist party lifestyle, dodgy business dealings, family drama, and corruption” of Hunter Biden.

No actors have yet been announced for the upcoming film, but Laurence Fox from the Netflix series “Victoria” and “Becoming Jane” has said he has been approached about playing the role of Hunter Biden in the upcoming film.

The producers have cited censorship by both the network media as well as big tech companies such as Facebook and Twitter as the main motivation for making the movie.

“This is a story that has to come out. This is a story that needs to be known by everyone,” McElhinney said in a video fundraising for the project.

News stories about Hunter Biden faced significant censorship by major media outlets and social media platforms in the lead-up to the 2020 presidential election. Twitter locked The New York Post’s social media for weeks for publishing a story sourced from Hunter Biden’s alleged laptop about his business dealings in China. Neither Hunter nor Joe Biden has denied the authenticity of the laptop, now believed to be in possession of the FBI.

Facebook also restricted the story, and major media companies declined to report on the allegations. NPR, a taxpayer-funded outlet, justified its decision not to cover the allegations against Hunter and Joe, then a candidate for president of the United States, in a series of Twitter posts.

“Why haven’t you seen any stories from NPR about the NY Post’s Hunter Biden story?” NPR wrote. “We don’t want to waste our time on stories that are not really stories, and we don’t want to waste the listeners’ and readers’ time on stories that are just pure distractions.”

