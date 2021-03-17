https://thefederalist.com/2021/03/17/illegal-immigrants-on-terrorist-watch-list-arrested-at-border-one-day-after-corporate-media-accused-republicans-of-lying/

Customs and Border Protection has arrested at least four people at the U.S.-Mexico border matching names listed in the FBI’s Terrorist Screening Database since Oct. 1 of last year, the agency confirmed to Congress on Tuesday. According to Axios, three of the arrestees were from Yemen and one was from Serbia, outnumbering “similar people taken into custody during recent full fiscal years, according to the source.”

The announcement comes just days and even mere hours after multiple corporate media outlets and Democrats denied Republican legislators’ claims that some of the people attempting to cross the border were terrorists.

Shortly after House Minority Leader Republican Kevin McCarthy told reporters in El Paso, Texas, on Monday that Border Patrol was arresting people from the terrorist watch list originating from countries such as “Yemen, Iran, Turkey,” publications clamored to “fact-check” the representative and deny his claims.

“Republicans revive one of Trump’s most notorious immigration lies,” one Vox article stated.

MSNBC alleged that McCarthy “may have gotten ahead of his talking points yesterday” and said that his comments left “reason for skepticism.”

“Democrats Call Bullsh-t on McCarthy’s Claim That Suspected Terrorists Have Been Caught at Mexico Border,” The Daily Beast said.

Axios even claimed in its scoop that “Former President Trump and other conservatives have frequently warned — sometimes inaccurately — about foreign terrorists entering the United States via the southern border,” citing an NBC News “fact-check” of Trump’s former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders.

Rep. Ruben Gallego of Arizona also challenged McCarthy’s comments, saying he was “pretty sure [McCarthy] is either wrong or lying.”

Even after news broke of the arrests, however, Gallego still refused to back down from his original statement targeting the Republican leader.

“I am the Chairman of the Intelligence & Special Operations Subcommittee. I had a briefing 90 minutes ago. What I can say is that the IC evaluates all threats and reports. What I saw is a far cry from what we got out of the Minority Leader earlier today,” Gallego wrote on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration and the corrupt press continue to deny that there is a crisis at the southern border as federal agencies struggle to handle the record-breaking influx of more than 500 unaccompanied migrant children entering the U.S. daily.

“Migrants are not overrunning U.S. border towns, despite the political rhetoric,” one Washington Post headline recently stated.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki also recently reprimanded reporters for insinuating there is anything more than a “challenge” at the U.S.-Mexico border, blaming Trump for a “dismantled and unprepared system.”

