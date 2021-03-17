https://redstate.com/christopher-arps/2021/03/17/illegal-immigration-open-borders-morphing-into-democrat-party-voter-registration-drive-n345117/

The Biden (Harris?) presidency is just 55 days old, and in that short period of time, the President has signed over 50 executive orders. In comparison, Presidents Trump and Obama signed 27 and 28 executive orders respectively while President George W. Bush only signed 8 executive orders.

Biden’s executive orders have ranged from imposing mask mandates on all federal property — which he promptly ignored just hours after signing it — to giving de facto asylum and work permits to illegal aliens amassing at our now porous border.

In a rare act of random journalism, especially during this early Biden presidency, the president was asked about his record-setting number of executive orders. Americans who respect the constitution and the separation of powers clause should be alarmed by Biden’s response: “And I want to make it clear — there’s a lot of talk, with good reason, about the number of executive orders that I have signed — I’m not making new law; I’m eliminating bad policy.”

Ironically on the Whitehouse.gov website, it strongly implies that President Biden is doing just that, making new laws with these executive orders:

“Established by Article I of the Constitution, the Legislative Branch consists of the House of Representatives and the Senate, which together form the United States Congress. The Constitution grants Congress the sole authority to enact legislation..”

We currently have a humanitarian crisis at the border that was caused solely by the Biden Administration. When you sign three executive orders on your inauguration day reversing President Trump’s illegal immigration initiatives, in addition to proposing The U.S. Citizenship Act of 2021 as one of your first legislative priorities, what else do you expect?

“The bill allows undocumented individuals to apply for temporary legal status, with the ability to apply for green cards after five years if they pass criminal and national security background checks and pay their taxes. Dreamers, TPS holders, and immigrant farmworkers who meet specific requirements are eligible for green cards immediately under the legislation. After three years, all green card holders who pass additional background checks and demonstrate knowledge of English and U.S. civics can apply to become citizens.”

More disturbing to me than allowing illegal aliens to jump the line before those seeking legal entry into the country, is the Administration’s proposal to provide them green cards or work permits. Not only are they rewarded with employment for their illegality, the green cards will allow them to secure driver’s licenses for their employment — and, in too many cases, vote in our elections. And that is why, in my opinion, the Democrats and the Administration are so hell-bent on open borders and legalizing these lawbreakers. They want tens of thousands of new Democrat voters for now and in the future.

As president of Americans for Citizen Voting, I’ve chronicled here and here on this platform the growing movement among the Left to permit green card holders to vote in municipal elections.

“Legislation has been introduced by Democrat lawmakers to allow non-citizens to vote in California, Connecticut, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New York, and Texas. It’s being considered locally in cities such as Boston, Burlington, New York City, Portland, Maine, Los Angeles, and Washington, D.C. When I say non-citizens, I am not talking about people who are in this country illegally. I am referring to people who have green cards and legal status but are not yet citizens. There is a growing nationwide movement to allow these people to vote legally in some local elections like school board and municipal elections.”

Last October, ACV held a press conference at the Maine state capital in Augusta to highlight this disturbing trend. I was joined by State Representatives Billy Bob Faulkingham and Joel Stetkis. Representative Faulkingham proposed this legislative session LD 107, which proposes to amend the state constitution to say, “Only a citizen of the United States may vote in a state, county or municipal or other local election.”

The current language says “Every citizen of the United States may vote….” It is a very small distinction but it is the Rubicon that keeps our elections fair, accurate, and credible. That very small distinction is also the excuse liberal municipalities and cities are using to justify allowing non-citizens to vote.

Via Skype, I testified last month in support of Representative Faulkingham’s amendment before the Committee on Veterans and Legal Affairs. Unfortunately, Faulkingham’s bill died in committee last week.

One of the arguments I made during my testimony is that allowing green card holders to vote, even if it’s only in municipal and school board elections, is tantamount to willingly allowing foreign interference in our elections. Although they are in our country legally, green card holders are STILL citizens of another country. American citizens cannot legally vote in Canada or Mexico, why should we allow them — or any other foreign national — to vote in this country before becoming citizens?

