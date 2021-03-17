https://noqreport.com/2021/03/17/iran-has-terrorist-assets-planted-in-washington-dc-and-across-america-report/

Share the truth

To the Ayatollah’s current regime and for as long as the Ayatollahs have ruled Iran, America is their “Shaytân-e Bozorg.” We’ve heard it before in English as the “Great Satan.” They believe we are pure evil and must be destroyed at any cost.

This is why it should come as no surprise that multiple sources have confirmed there are Iranian terrorists in Washington DC and cities across the nation right now. We were able to get one person on record; most who talked to NOQ Report were less concerned over government backlash and more concerned about mainstream media’s current efforts to blacklist anyone who mentions terrorists crossing the border. As Jordan Davidson at The Federalist noted this morning, the “approved” media narrative is to gaslight anyone who even mentions a connection between terrorism and Joe Biden’s open borders policy.

David Rubin, former Mayor of Shiloh, Israel, was willing to go on the record and share his insights into Iran’s terrorist ambitions here in the United States. Rubin has experienced the specter of terrorism first-hand and was a victim of a terrorist attack—along with his then-3-year-old son—while driving in Jerusalem. He told the NOQ Report what my sources confirmed, that terrorists are coming across the southern border and “setting up shop” in major cities, particularly in the nation’s capital itself.

Rubin said they would be classified by most in America as “lone wolf” terrorists, but there really is no such thing. Their coordination through social media apps allows them to operate independently while maintaining close communications with Tehran as well as other terror cells local to them in America. This shocking revelation is well known by American and Israeli intelligence agencies, but is generally being ignored by the press.

On Monday, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy traveled to the southern border and heard from Customs and Border Protection agents that they had captured some Iranian nationals attempting to cross the border illegally. He also noted that many had been on the terrorist watch list. According to The Right Scoop:

I know this isn’t a shock to any of you, but all of this is happening because of Biden’s horrific border policies. People from around the world are coming because they know Biden will welcome them in. In this video, McCarthy says they also told him they are catching people on the terrorist watch list:

With so much attention being rightly paid to the massive surge of illegal immigrants crossing into the United States, it’s easy to bypass the other, perhaps larger threat of terrorists intermingled with South and Central American migrants. But as noted before, the vast majority of mainstream media are barely reporting on the border at all, let alone acknowledging what both common sense and eyewitness accounts are telling us. It isn’t just economic migrants making their way into America unabated. It’s also foreign nationals from the Middle East, including Iran.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) says people are coming across our southern border from “Yemen, Iran, ‘Sir Lanka,’ … they even talked about Chinese as well.” pic.twitter.com/imiE37LV0E — The Recount (@therecount) March 15, 2021

All of this news domestically jibes with what Iran has been boasting about this week. They are preparing militarily for action, including unveiling their secret military base through which they are housing and developing weapons. They are also focused on cyberterrorism and have been for some time, something that Rubin noted in our interview.

According to One America News:

Iran unveiled a major ballistic missile facility amid ongoing appeasement by Joe Biden. On Monday, Iranian state media showed video footage of what it called the “missile city,” ran by the Guard of Islamic Revolution.

Iranian officials claimed the facility will serve as an operational base for cruise and ballistic missiles, as well as electronic warfare equipment

The missile base came in yet another violation of UN resolutions by Iran, while Joe Biden is sending more cash to the ayatollah in hopes to restore the nuclear deal.

Iranian Islamic Scholar Mohammad-Bagher Ebadi: A Return to the JCPOA without Complete Annulment of Sanctions – a Pipe Dream; First-Class Idiot Trump Was Replaced by Second-Class Idiot Biden #Iran #JCPOA #Biden pic.twitter.com/JZV0Q1c3TA — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) March 15, 2021

“Allah be praised, the Islamic Republic has advanced so much militarily that nobody even considers to attack it. Not only is the military option is no longer on America’s table, it’s not underneath the table either. There’s no such thing,” Islamic scholar Mohammad-Bagher Ebadi said. “Unless the sanctions are lifted, there will be no return to the JCPOA.”

Iranian officials also called Biden a “second-class idiot,” saying the future of mutual relations is now in the hands of Iran.

The installation of Joe Biden as President of the United States has opened the doors for Iran to abuse their powers in the Middle East and beyond. They are calling the shots and very little is being done to prevent them from engaging with us and our allies on multiple fronts. Saudi Arabia is being attacked regularly after relative calm during the final months of President Trump’s administration.

According to Gatestone Institute:

[T]he Houthis have also used the sophisticated weaponry they have received from Iran, such as drones and ballistic missiles, to broaden the conflict into neighbouring Saudi Arabia, which is leading the coalition military campaign to re-establish Yemen’s democratically-elected government.

[US sanctions were] promptly denounced by humanitarian and aid agencies, which claimed that designating the Houthis as terrorists would impede the global effort to help Yemen’s starving population, an argument that appears perverse as the Houthis control most of the key aid supply routes, and regularly steal aid supplies to sell on the black market and fund their terrorist operations.

So far this month the Houthis have launched more than 20 drone and missile attacks against predominantly civilian targets in Saudi Arabia. In the most high profile attack, the Houthis used an explosive-laden drone and a ballistic missile against the Saudi petroleum plant at Ras Tanura, prompting global oil prices to rise above $70 a barrel earlier this week, its highest in more than a year.

Mr Biden has indicated he is keen to revive the controversial nuclear deal with Iran and, by easing the pressure on the Houthis, whose success on the battlefield is entirely due to the weapons and support they receive from Tehran, the White House was hoping to send a message to Iran that it was serious about having a constructive dialogue with Tehran. Instead, in the weeks since Mr Biden lifted the FTO, the region has seen a significant increase in Houthi activity.

[B]y helping to facilitate these attacks by providing the Houthis with sophisticated weapons, Tehran is showing that, far from seeking improved relations with the new US administration, it remains committed to pursuing an uncompromising policy of aggression throughout the Middle East, one that is unlikely to result in the resumption of talks on the problematic issue of Iran’s nuclear programme anytime soon.

Between the border crisis, Covid-19 lockdowns, and law enforcement attention on racial tensions in the United States, the conditions are perfect for Iran to embed their operatives where they’ll be needed for future terrorist attacks. With little hope that the southern border will be secured by the Biden administration at any point in his term, Americans must be prepared for the seemingly inevitable series of attacks.

Stay frosty, folks. We have not been this vulnerable to terrorist attacks since 9/11. Joe Biden is opening doors for Iran, mainstream media is ignoring it, and the Ayatollah is smiling at his machinations unfolding.

Catch the video of this show on Rumble or Locals at Noon Pacific Wednesday, or listen to it now on Apple Podcasts:

David Rubin, former Mayor of Shiloh Israel, is author of the book, “Trump and the Jews” and is the also founder and president of Shiloh Israel Children’s Fund, established after he and his then three-year-old son were wounded in a terror attack. He can be found at DavidRubinIsrael.com or ShilohIsraelChildren.org.

‘The Purge’ by Big Tech targets conservatives, including us

Just when we thought the Covid-19 lockdowns were ending and our ability to stay afloat was improving, censorship reared its ugly head.

For the last few months, NOQ Report has appealed to our readers for assistance in staying afloat through Covid-19 lockdowns. The downturn in the economy has limited our ability to generate proper ad revenue just as our traffic was skyrocketing. We had our first sustained stretch of three months with over a million visitors in November, December, and January, but February saw a dip.

It wasn’t just the shortened month. We expected that. We also expected the continuation of dropping traffic from “woke” Big Tech companies like Google, Facebook, and Twitter, but it has actually been much worse than anticipated. Our Twitter account was banned. One of our YouTube accounts was banned and another has been suspended. Facebook “fact-checks” everything we post. Spotify canceled us. Why? Because we believe in the truth prevailing, and that means we will continue to discuss “taboo” topics.

The 2020 presidential election was stolen. You can’t say that on Big Tech platforms without risking cancelation, but we’d rather get cancelled for telling the truth rather than staying around to repeat mainstream media’s lies. They have been covering it up since before the election and they’ve convinced the vast majority of conservative news outlets that they will be harmed if they continue to discuss voter fraud. We refuse to back down. The truth is the truth.

The lies associated with Covid-19 are only slightly more prevalent than the suppression of valid scientific information that runs counter to the prescribed narrative. We should be allowed to ask questions about the vaccines, for example, as there is ample evidence for concern. One does not have to be an “anti-vaxxer” in order to want answers about vaccines that are still considered experimental and that have a track record in a short period of time of having side-effects. These questions are not allowed on Big Tech which is just another reason we are getting cancelled.

There are more topics that they refuse to allow. In turn, we refuse to stop discussing them. This is why we desperately need your help. The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We are on track to be short by about $5300 per month in order to maintain operations.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. We had 5,657,724 sessions on our website from November, 2020, through February, 2021. Our intention is to elevate that to higher levels this year by focusing on a strategy that relies on free speech rather than being beholden to progressive Big Tech companies.

During that four-month stretch, Twitter and Facebook accounted for about 20% of our traffic. We are actively working on operating as if that traffic is zero, replacing it with platforms that operate more freely such as Gab, Parler, and others. While we were never as dependent on Big Tech as most conservative sites, we’d like to be completely free from them. That doesn’t mean we will block them, but we refuse to be beholden to companies that absolutely despise us simply because of our political ideology.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 11,000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

Share the truth

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

