Taxpayers will have more time to get their taxes in order this year.

The Internal Revenue Service is planning to push back the deadline for the tax filing season about one month to May 15 from April 15, CNBC’s Ylan Mui confirmed.

This will give taxpayers additional time to file their 2020 tax returns and pay any amounts owed to the IRS. Because May 15 falls on a Saturday, the final deadline for filers may be the following Monday.

The move from the IRS and Treasury Department comes after calls to extend the tax season increased following the passage of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, which meant the agency was tasked with sending another round of stimulus payments while processing tax returns and refunds.

The IRS and Treasury didn’t respond to CNBC’s request for comments on the extension.