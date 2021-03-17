https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/irs-postpones-tax-deadline-until-may-17/

The IRS and Treasury Department will postpone the April 15 deadline to May 17, the agencies announced Wednesday.

“This continues to be a tough time for many people, and the IRS wants to continue to do everything possible to help taxpayers navigate the unusual circumstances related to the pandemic, while also working on important tax administration responsibilities,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig in a statement.

In addition, taxpayers can also delay payment of any money owed the IRS until May 17. If payers still need more time to submit their returns, they can request an extension (but not taxes owed) until Oct. 15 by filing Form 4868.

The extended deadline applies only to federal income taxes, meaning that taxpayers will need to check to see if due dates for states have been changed. Not all states follow the same filing deadline as the federal government.

Estimated quarterly payments are still due on April 15.

