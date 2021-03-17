https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/james-clyburn-is-getting-desperate/
The filibuster has been used in recent years to suppress voters, to deny civil rights and voting rights.
We cannot allow the filibuster to be used to deny people access to voting, and political participation.
So the filibuster must be modified. – via @CNN with @donlemon pic.twitter.com/9stZWCGHmi
— James E. Clyburn (@WhipClyburn) March 17, 2021
Byron York has the right response…
In 2017 — recent years — a majority of Senate Democrats declared their support for the filibuster. Why would so many Democrats support voter suppression and denying civil rights and voting rights?https://t.co/hIjQ4NG7CO
— Byron York (@ByronYork) March 17, 2021