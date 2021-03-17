The filibuster has been used in recent years to suppress voters, to deny civil rights and voting rights.

We cannot allow the filibuster to be used to deny people access to voting, and political participation.

So the filibuster must be modified. – via @CNN with @donlemon pic.twitter.com/9stZWCGHmi

— James E. Clyburn (@WhipClyburn) March 17, 2021