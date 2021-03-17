http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/FGRz847eRds/

ABC’s left-wing late night host Jimmy Kimmel asked former First Lady Michelle Obama if she and former President Barack Obama had sex to celebrate the killing of al-Qaeda leader Osama Bin Laden.

“A couple of years ago, I interviewed you in Tacoma, Washington, in front of a big group of people, you were on your book tour, and we had a great talk, it was a lot of fun, and everyone was very excited to see you,” Kimmel said during Tuesday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live.

“And I asked you a question that night — I actually asked your husband this question as well, and he kicked it back to you,” Kimmel continued. “I asked you that on the night that SEAL Team Six took out Osama Bin Laden at your husband’s order — did you and your husband make love that night to celebrate?”

Michelle Obama responded by saying that “for some very sick reason” Kimmel has been “very obsessed” with this question.

“You know, I have to tell your audience that — for some very sick reason — you are very obsessed with this portion of that major historical event,” Obama said.

“I’m still pleading the fifth,” the former fist lady concluded, refusing to answer the question.

Michelle Obama appeared on Kimmel’s show to talk about her upcoming kids series, Waffles + Mochi, on the left-wing streaming service Netflix. The series seeks to promote healthy eating and diverse foods from different cultures for an entire generation.

Kimmel apparently asked the Obamas this question three times: the first time, a couple years ago — as he says — and a second time on Tuesday. But there is a third instance in which the late-night host asked about the Obamas’ sex life.

“I asked this question of your wife, I interviewed her in Tacoma last year, and she told me — she said, ‘The next time I see you I’ll tell you the answer, and I will tell you a story.’ But I haven’t seen her. So, on the night you did kill Bin Laden, did you and Michelle make love?” Kimmel asked the former president last November.

While President Obama didn’t directly answer Kimmel’s question he did inform the television host that his wife was likely asleep at the time Bin Laden was killed.

“I suspect that she was asleep,” Barack answered. “Because the truth of the matter is, most of the time, by the time I was done working, she’d be snoozing. Michelle goes to bed about 9 o’clock.”

Last December, Kimmel trashed then-Vice President Mike Pence over his decision to receive the Pfizer vaccine for the coronavirus, suggesting that Pence didn’t deserve the vaccine due to his past skepticism over a second wave, adding, “save that dose for someone else.”

Last summer, the late-night host apologized for performing in blackface nearly two decades ago while impersonating black NBA star Karl Malone on Comedy Central’s The Man Show.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, on Parler @alana, and on Instagram.

