Back in 1992, then-presidential candidate Bill Clinton famously said he’d smoked marijuana before but didn’t inhale as some sort of uber-political answer where he tried to straddle the fence on the drugs issue.

Well, fast forward to 2020 and we have Joe Biden doing the same thing, but about his dog.

“Major did not bit someone and penetrate the skin,” he told former Clinton spinmaster George Stephanopoulos in an interview that aired on ABC News this morning:

“Major did not bite someone and penetrate the skin…Every door you turn to, there’s a guy there in a black jacket…Turn a corner and there’s 2 people you don’t know at all. And he moves to protect. But he’s a sweet dog. 85% of the people there love him.”https://t.co/gUHKYpl9G8 pic.twitter.com/h3R4e6KCir — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) March 17, 2021

What a hack politician. The dog didn’t even do anything wrong, why spin it? The dog was being a dog. That’s it. That’s all that happened:

Let me fix the #MajorBiden story: “Major is a dog and he did a dog thing. He’s adjusting to a new home and a very high profile job. He’s a good boy. THE END.” 🐶 — Kirsten Powers (@KirstenPowers) March 10, 2021

Biden added that “eighty-five percent of the people [in the White House] love [Major]”:

. @POTUS says Major is getting training now in Delaware.

“But he turned a corner, there’s two people he doesn’t know at all, you know, and they move and moves to protect. But he’s a sweet dog. Eighty-five percent of the people there love him.” — Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) March 17, 2021

We’d like to see the details of this poll, please, if it even exists. Why even make this up?

“He’s a sweet dog. 85% of the people there love him.” That approval rating seems a little low to me — Dave Brown (@dave_brown24) March 17, 2021

WATCH:

Stephanopoulos: “Is Major out of the doghouse?” Biden: “The answer’s yes. … Major did not bite someone and penetrate the skin” pic.twitter.com/me1JTgFFRD — Dave Brown (@dave_brown24) March 17, 2021

***

