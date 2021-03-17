http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/upItkKaQBio/

President Joe Biden wants Americans to wear masks “until everyone is in fact vaccinated,” indefinitely extending his previous request past the allotted 100 days.

In a Monday White House event on coronavirus relief, Biden stammered, “So I urge — I urge all local docs and — and ministers and priests and every — to talk about why — why it’s important to get it — to get that vaccine, and even after that, until everyone is in fact vaccinated, to wear this mask.”

Biden: “I urge all local docs and ministers and priests to talk about why it’s important to get that vaccine. And even after that, until everyone is in fact vaccinated, to wear this mask.” pic.twitter.com/7lyDkCRLSV — Yahoo News (@YahooNews) March 15, 2021

Biden’s call for “everyone” to wear masks until Americans are all vaccinated is contrary to his January 26 remarks.

“Experts say that wearing masks from now just until April would save 50,000 lives who otherwise will pass away if we don’t wear these masks. That’s why I’m asking the American people to mask up for the first 100 days,” Biden said.

Moreover, Biden, on March 11, pointed to the date of May first when “we’ll have enough vaccine supply” for Americans to get the vaccine. “Now because of all the work we’ve done, we’ll have enough vaccine supply for all adults in America by the end of May. That’s months ahead of schedule,” Biden noted.

But the media was quick to notice Biden’s announcement of “enough vaccine supply” meant all adults will only be “eligible” to receive vaccinations no later than May 1.

As Biden suggests, to stop wearing masks, it is unknown how many months it will take to vaccinate all Americans or if all Americans will obtain the vaccine.

It was nine months ago the CDC called on Americans to wear masks. “Americans are increasingly adopting the use of cloth face masks to slow the spread of COVID-19 [coronavirus], and the latest science may convince even more to do so,” the CDC wrote.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

