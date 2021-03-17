https://redstate.com/bonchie/2021/03/17/joe-biden-shares-a-farcical-story-about-vladimir-putin-and-it-sounds-kinda-familiar-n345085
About The Author
Related Posts
Another Celebrity Makes a Break for It: TV Star Leaves California Over 'Tyrannical Government Overreach'
December 21, 2020
Teachers Union Leader Encouraged Strikes to 'Stay Safe' from COVID, Then She Got Caught in a Compromising Position
January 1, 2021
Has Twitter Told A Terrible Lie?
January 9, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy