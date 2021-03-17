https://thefederalist.com/2021/03/17/john-kerry-spotted-on-airplane-violating-presidents-mask-mandate/

President Joe Biden’s special climate envoy, former Secretary of State John Kerry, was spotted maskless in first class on a commercial flight from Boston to Washington D.C. Wednesday.

Biden signed a “no mask, no fly” mandate on his first full day in office which requires all airline passengers wear face masks on commercial flights across state lines.

“He was not eating, nor drinking. He was simply flaunting Biden’s mandatory mask policy,” wrote Armed American Radio Washington Editor Neil McCabe on Twitter.

According to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), failure to comply with government mask mandates can draw fines between $250 to $1,500. American Airlines policy stipulates “individuals who refuse to wear a mask may be denied boarding, removed from the aircraft,” or “barred from future travel with American.”

Biden broke his own mask order passed on Inauguration Day, the same day he signed the order, which requires facial coverings on all federal property regardless of immunity status.

When pressed on why Biden violated his own executive order on masks when at the Lincoln Memorial, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Biden’s “historic day” warranted an exception.

“He was celebrating,” Psaki said.

