https://thefederalist.com/2021/03/17/john-kerry-spotted-on-airplane-violating-presidents-mask-mandate/

President Joe Biden’s special climate envoy, former Secretary of State John Kerry, was spotted maskless in first class on a commercial flight from Boston to Washington D.C. Wednesday.

Biden signed a “no mask, no fly” mandate on his first full day in office which requires all airline passengers wear face masks on commercial flights across state lines.

“He was not eating, nor drinking. He was simply flaunting Biden’s mandatory mask policy,” wrote Armed American Radio Washington Editor Neil McCabe on Twitter.

@TheTNStar Exclusive: Biden’s @ClimateEnvoy John Kerry, took off his mask as he settled into a book in his first-class seat just before takeoff today on an @AmericanAir flight Boston to DC. He was not eating, nor drinking. He was simply flaunting Biden’s mandatory mask policy. pic.twitter.com/t1wDq9OtxD — ReporterMcCabe (@NeilWMcCabe2) March 17, 2021

According to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), failure to comply with government mask mandates can draw fines between $250 to $1,500. American Airlines policy stipulates “individuals who refuse to wear a mask may be denied boarding, removed from the aircraft,” or “barred from future travel with American.”

Biden broke his own mask order passed on Inauguration Day, the same day he signed the order, which requires facial coverings on all federal property regardless of immunity status.

Here’s Biden addressing the media, all of whom are wearing masks, while he continues to not wear a mask pic.twitter.com/J5XlCY4uzi — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) January 21, 2021

When pressed on why Biden violated his own executive order on masks when at the Lincoln Memorial, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Biden’s “historic day” warranted an exception.

“He was celebrating,” Psaki said.

Why wasn’t @JoeBiden wearing a mask last night after signing a mask mandate? Press Secretary Jen Psaki: “He was celebrating an evening of a historic day…He was surrounded by his family…We have bigger issues to worry about.” Biden wants you to follow the rules that he won’t. pic.twitter.com/P5xy0CireG — John Cooper (@thejcoop) January 21, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

