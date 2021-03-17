https://amgreatness.com/2021/03/17/julie-kelly-on-tucker-carlson-tonight-where-are-the-sicknick-retractions/
Senior Writer Julie Kelly joined Fox News host Tucker Carlson to discuss the media’s malpractice in covering the death of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick following the melee inside the U.S. Capitol Building on January 6. As Kelly has reported for American Greatness, Sicknick did not die from injuries sustained from a protester wielding a fire extinguisher. But the press has tried to memoryhole the story. Watch the clip (via the Columbia Bugle) below.
Tucker Carlson & @julie_kelly2 Calling Out The Media For Lying About Officer Brian Sicknick’s Death
Tucker: “Officer Brian Sicknick died, that is true. But the liars on television mislead us about how he died, and the truth is we still don’t know.” pic.twitter.com/NGLlyQaozO
— The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) March 16, 2021