Senior Writer Julie Kelly joined Fox News host Tucker Carlson to discuss the media’s malpractice in covering the death of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick following the melee inside the U.S. Capitol Building on January 6. As Kelly has reported for American Greatness, Sicknick did not die from injuries sustained from a protester wielding a fire extinguisher. But the press has tried to memoryhole the story. Watch the clip (via the Columbia Bugle) below.

