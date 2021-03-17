https://hannity.com/media-room/keep-your-home-fresh-with-this-45-odor-eating-device-inspired-by-nasa/

Air freshener is usually kinder on the senses than smelly shoes are. However, these scents only mask unwanted odors.

VentiFresh ECO is a device that actually captures and destroys bad smells, using NASA-inspired technology. It normally retails for $72, but you can grab it today for just $44.99 in a special deal for Hannity viewers.

In space, no-one can hear you scream. You can’t easily avoid bad odor, either. For this reason, NASA developed technology to keep the International Space Station smelling fresh.

You can find the same photocatalyst technology inside VentiFresh ECO. This innovative device is small enough to be placed anywhere, yet powerful enough to keep your entire home free from foul fragrance.

It works by grabbing the particles that we perceive as odor. A UV catalyst core then decomposes these particles through natural photosynthesis. With the VentiFresh ECO, you’re not hiding bad smells — they are truly gone forever.

The device works on pretty much any household odor you can name. You can place it next to problem areas, including diaper bins, cat litter trays, shoe cabinets, and refrigerators. It measures just 2.48 x 2 inches, and it takes power from any USB outlet.

VentiFresh ECO was funded to 388% on Indiegogo, and Engadget calls it, “A sure shot solution to make the home environment odor-free.”

Excited about the tech aspect? So are the folks at E27: “It’s like having a piece of the International Space Station right in your home.”

Order today for just $44.99 to add this impressive gadget to your home, and save 37% on the MSRP.

More than one problem area? You can grab a VentiFresh ECO two-pack for $85.99, which is $58 off the retail price.

VentiFresh ECO: Next Generation Odor Eliminator – $44.99 See Deal

