Kellyanne Conway, a top political adviser for former President Trump, has reportedly inked a multimillion dollar deal to write a book.

“This one’s recipe is a little about her tough pillow talk with her husband, a little about growing up a growing family and a lot about Donald,” The New York Post reported Thursday.

Conway previously wrote “What Women Really Want: How American Women Are Quietly Erasing Political, Racial, Class and Religious Lines to Change the Way We Live” in 2005.

Talk about a book deal for Conway first emerged in December 2020.

“Members of Donald Trump’s inner circle are ‘quaking in their boots’ after learning Kellyanne Conway sealed a multi-million dollar deal to write a blockbuster memoir about her time in the White House, DailyMail.com can exclusively reveal,” wrote the U.K. paper.

“Details are being kept under wraps but the deal is expected to net Conway the biggest advance ever for a Trump tell-all, dwarfing the $2 million paid to former national security adviser John Bolton,” said the paper.

“Of all the White House insiders, Kellyanne is going to write the most unvarnished, eye-popping account of her time working for the president,” an insider told the Mail. “She’s got some of us quaking in our boots.”

Conway’s book is expected to delve into her relationship with her 16-year-old daughter, who became a social media star with her vocal opposition to Trump, and her husband, George Conway, was also an outspoken Trump critic.

“Teenage Claudia became a strident political noise against her. The proud husband became an outspoken anti-Trumper. The more her voice was heard, the louder they screamed. To save either her family or her sanity Kellyanne eventually resigned,” wrote the Post.

