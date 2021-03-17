https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/03/17/lauren-chen-as-long-as-were-talking-about-anti-asian-prejudice-how-about-those-school-admission-policies/

As Twitchy has reported, following the shooting death of six Asian-American women and two others in massage parlors in the Atlanta area, the usual “anti-racist” suspects Ibram X. Kendi and Nikole Hannah-Jones have surfaced to place the blame on white supremacy and show their solidarity with Asian-Americans.

Hannah-Jones giving Americans a lesson on the Chinese Exclusion Act in her thread struck us as a little disingenuous, since the oldest Chinese-American association in the country just leveled a blistering attack on critical race theory, calling it the new Chinese Exclusion Act. Mayor Bill de Blasio has been wrestling with the problem of over-representation of Asian-Americans in New York City’s elite high schools and in San Francisco, administrators are doing away with merit-based admissions because “those are racist systems” and “the antithesis of just.”

And though it didn’t garner much attention, one of the first acts of the Biden administration was to drop the Justice Department’s suit against Yale for discriminating against white and Asian applicants.

Lauren Chen says as long as we’re on the subject of discrimination against Asian-Americans, let’s talk about rigging admissions against them?

Hey, so now that we’re all on board with stopping anti-Asian prejudice, how about you guys stop penalizing us in admissions processes because we’re too academically successful? Thanks. — Lauren Chen (@TheLaurenChen) March 17, 2021

No joke, I was too nervous to put down that I was white OR Asian on my admissions applications because I knew it would hurt me, so I just put “other.” — Lauren Chen (@TheLaurenChen) March 17, 2021

This tweet is so true! Thank you for speaking up! I stand with you and your community. — Julie (@JulieLvsPACKERS) March 17, 2021

No, see, y’all turn white after taking the SAT, MCAT, GRE, LCAT. — Taxpayer1234 Neanderthal (@Taxpayers1234) March 17, 2021

About that …

A school district has apparently decided that Asians aren’t students of color https://t.co/8RyJxBP84l — reason (@reason) November 16, 2020

Thank you for raising awareness. I have supported the Students for Fair Admissions v Harvard case from day one. Know who took the side of racism and supported the race based admission system? @GovSisolak and @NevadaAG Remember this in 2022. Tell friends. — Breeden Malpractice & Injury Law (@breedenlaw) March 17, 2021

EXACTLY! Still wondering what to put down on my half-Asian kids’ college application. We have family in Costa Rica and the kids speak Spanish….. — Señor Droolcup (@SenorDroolcup) March 17, 2021

The answer is to stop treating people as part of a “we” based on skin colour or other immutable characteristics. Starting treating people as individuals. — Mark Scott (@onedarwinian) March 17, 2021

When you hear someone speaking the truth. pic.twitter.com/KSesRHgwlg — Chris Pinkerton (@Pinkerton93) March 17, 2021

Well done! I was wondering the same thing. On your side. They only bring it out when it fits the narrative. Meanwhile this is likely a horrible coincidence as the authorities are now reporting. — Vince Fulco (“It” or “Yoda”) (@bighireio) March 17, 2021

Because being successfull is a sin, in my country we try to punish people who go beyond, because its not socially acceptable — Cleron (@ForestFrost9) March 17, 2021

Oh snap 😳! Got em! Hey! Did y’all know that Asian women earn more than any other other non Asian MALE ethnic group in the US? Congrats to Asian women for being absolute #BALLERS! — justloveeachotherdamnit (@unitelandr) March 17, 2021

Remember when famous Native American Elizabeth Warren put up a chart on her website breaking down the wealthiest Americans by race … and left off Asian-Americans?

Sorry to tell you are not successful as an Asian, you just accepted your “whiteness privilege”. Or something like that. 🤣 — Esteban Franchina (@este_chirp) March 17, 2021

That’s really the argument they’re making — America is built on systemic racism, but since Asian-Americans seem to flourish in that system, they’re “white adjacent” and fair game for rigging academic admissions.

MTV busts the myth of the hard-working Asian-American, who benefits from less racism https://t.co/i2MQpTMKWY — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) March 21, 2018

