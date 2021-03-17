https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/03/17/lets-be-clear-john-kerry-says-its-malarkey-that-he-wasnt-wearing-a-mask-on-his-flight/

As Twitchy reported earlier, a photo of climate envoy John Kerry not wearing the federally required mask on an American Airlines flight made the rounds on Twitter, with plenty noting that 2-year-olds had been thrown off of flights for not wearing a mask. American Airlines said they were looking into it, but Kerry says it’s “malarkey.”

@TheTNStar Exclusive: Biden’s @ClimateEnvoy John Kerry, took off his mask as he settled into a book in his first-class seat just before takeoff today on an @AmericanAir flight Boston to DC. He was not eating, nor drinking. He was simply flaunting Biden’s mandatory mask policy. pic.twitter.com/t1wDq9OtxD — ReporterMcCabe (@NeilWMcCabe2) March 17, 2021

Feels like there’s some St. Patrick’s day “malarkey” afoot on Twitter. Let’s be clear: If I dropped my mask to one ear on a flight, it was momentary. I wear my mask because it saves lives and stops the spread. It’s what the science tells us to do. — Special Presidential Envoy John Kerry (@ClimateEnvoy) March 17, 2021

Why would he drop his mask to one ear? To read?

What’s interesting here is literally everything you said is a lie. — Drive for Show (@WintonCapPtnrs) March 18, 2021

We all saw the picture John — Shelly in Cambridge (@shellyCambridge) March 18, 2021

Nice save, bro. — Potato of Reason (@PotatoOfReason) March 18, 2021

It’s amazing that people are actually defending this faker. — Yitzchok (@Yitzy_27) March 18, 2021

Twitter has found this statement to be untrue, no mask is seen in the photo. — When Pigs Die (@WhenPigsDie) March 17, 2021

So one ear mask wearing is now ok? I was told we needed to double mask. Why is it ok for you to wear it off your face, but I have to wear it fully on all the time? — JohnFlat (@johnflat) March 18, 2021

You dropped your mask all right. But it wasn’t helping anyway – we’ve known you’re an habitual liar for a long time — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) March 18, 2021

“Let’s be clear:” Is that statement suppose to mean something? — Casey Wingfield (@CaseyWingfield) March 18, 2021

This is the most strangely worded admittance of guilt/apology I’ve ever heard. — TruthOverParty (@TruthOParty) March 18, 2021

And “momentarily” moved your reading glasses to the tip of your nose where a mask would be? Lot of 2 yr olds getting kicked of flight for same thing. pic.twitter.com/g8sUXq5d6o — John Shepherd (@JohnShepherd76) March 18, 2021

Momentary? Kinda like Cuomo momentarily assaulted/harassed 8 different women? It amazes me the hypocrisy that you Dems try to justify. Rather than making excuses why don’t you simply lead by example. — Patrick Teague (@patrickteague) March 18, 2021

Flying commercial is such a pain………all these rules you have to follow — Awaiting my free stuff in 2021 (@tesicram) March 18, 2021

Science says send James Taylor — McAnthony O’Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) March 18, 2021

Get him woke crowd! — mos rekt (@TonyGar85362373) March 17, 2021

Just wondering. Why would you drop your mask even temporarily unless you were eating or drinking? — jshowell (@jshowell9) March 18, 2021

You are the King of do what I say, not as I do. Always have been. Always will be. — D Risch (@drisch34) March 18, 2021

You were for masks before you were against masks? — Ted Shannon (@TedShannon) March 18, 2021

Did you drop your Vietnam medals too — e pluribus unum81 (@unum81) March 18, 2021

Why were you on a commercial flight with the commoners? The private jet in the repair shop? — Jim Farrell (@_seamusfarrell) March 18, 2021

It shouldn’t even have been momentary. It was long enough for someone to snap a picture. Your momentary lapse put lives at risk. Their blood is on your hands if they get sick. Am I doing this right? — Noah (@reeb1011) March 18, 2021

I love how all the sheep are defending this idiot but cheered when they kicked a 4 year old disabled kid with a doctors note off a plane for not wearing one. — Lenny (@The_Omega_Man) March 18, 2021

Right, but we have witnessed plenty of militant flight attendants who have removed passengers for much less. You must be “special” — Amy (@BradyQuinn1) March 18, 2021

Actually sir, the science says it is about 1.8% effective, but I don’t think you’re really talking about science. But it’s ok. We’re used to politicians doing whatever they want: having parties, dinners, traveling, buying jewelry, getting hair done, when we, the laymen, cannot. — Just Jenn (@ZoeLightly) March 18, 2021

This idea that you believe in science is malarkey. — ⓘ Your mask is a Prius for your face (@unashamedusa) March 18, 2021

Just take the L. Maybe buy some more carbon offsets to make you feel better. But don’t lie to us. pic.twitter.com/PyH9lylVRv — Mother B (@mabennett1982) March 18, 2021

So what can be CLEARLY seen as NO mask 😷 on your mouth or either ear by even the staunchest of your supporters means you are telling the truth but our eyes are lying. 😂😂😂 Quit being a dick and just say you messed up. — vicki smith (@vickitvohio) March 18, 2021

Literally just ignore the controversy, you don’t have to lie about it — New Left (@TheNewLeftism) March 17, 2021

Just apologize and don’t do it again. We’ve had enough BS over the past 5 years. — Kim Leadford (@KimLeadford) March 18, 2021

Not helpful. Admit your mistake, own up to it. I expect better behavior than previous administration, but also better and truthful responses to the mistakes. — CrepuscularCC (@TruthRisesAbove) March 18, 2021

You honestly should’ve just said nothing. This is way worse. — john trump (@choccymilk1234) March 17, 2021

Clown response right there. Just own it. — Mark Ficken (@Ficks01907) March 18, 2021

We missed having John Kerry to kick around. Maybe he should wear a bunny suit all the time because … the science.

