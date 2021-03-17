https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/03/17/lets-be-clear-john-kerry-says-its-malarkey-that-he-wasnt-wearing-a-mask-on-his-flight/

As Twitchy reported earlier, a photo of climate envoy John Kerry not wearing the federally required mask on an American Airlines flight made the rounds on Twitter, with plenty noting that 2-year-olds had been thrown off of flights for not wearing a mask. American Airlines said they were looking into it, but Kerry says it’s “malarkey.”

Why would he drop his mask to one ear? To read?

We missed having John Kerry to kick around. Maybe he should wear a bunny suit all the time because … the science.

