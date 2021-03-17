https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/03/17/lets-be-clear-john-kerry-says-its-malarkey-that-he-wasnt-wearing-a-mask-on-his-flight/
As Twitchy reported earlier, a photo of climate envoy John Kerry not wearing the federally required mask on an American Airlines flight made the rounds on Twitter, with plenty noting that 2-year-olds had been thrown off of flights for not wearing a mask. American Airlines said they were looking into it, but Kerry says it’s “malarkey.”
@TheTNStar Exclusive: Biden’s @ClimateEnvoy John Kerry, took off his mask as he settled into a book in his first-class seat just before takeoff today on an @AmericanAir flight Boston to DC. He was not eating, nor drinking. He was simply flaunting Biden’s mandatory mask policy. pic.twitter.com/t1wDq9OtxD
— ReporterMcCabe (@NeilWMcCabe2) March 17, 2021
Feels like there’s some St. Patrick’s day “malarkey” afoot on Twitter. Let’s be clear: If I dropped my mask to one ear on a flight, it was momentary. I wear my mask because it saves lives and stops the spread. It’s what the science tells us to do.
— Special Presidential Envoy John Kerry (@ClimateEnvoy) March 17, 2021
Why would he drop his mask to one ear? To read?
What’s interesting here is literally everything you said is a lie.
— Drive for Show (@WintonCapPtnrs) March 18, 2021
If???
— Nathan E. Yates, M.S.F. (@NathanEYates) March 18, 2021
We all saw the picture John
— Shelly in Cambridge (@shellyCambridge) March 18, 2021
Nice save, bro.
— Potato of Reason (@PotatoOfReason) March 18, 2021
It’s amazing that people are actually defending this faker.
— Yitzchok (@Yitzy_27) March 18, 2021
Twitter has found this statement to be untrue, no mask is seen in the photo.
— When Pigs Die (@WhenPigsDie) March 17, 2021
Uh huh. pic.twitter.com/KAjYbwNPUx
— Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) March 18, 2021
— Marie Arf (#Neanderthal) (@schwingcat) March 18, 2021
— Bruh (@TheHarris06) March 18, 2021
So one ear mask wearing is now ok? I was told we needed to double mask. Why is it ok for you to wear it off your face, but I have to wear it fully on all the time?
— JohnFlat (@johnflat) March 18, 2021
You dropped your mask all right.
But it wasn’t helping anyway – we’ve known you’re an habitual liar for a long time
— Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) March 18, 2021
“Let’s be clear:” Is that statement suppose to mean something?
— Casey Wingfield (@CaseyWingfield) March 18, 2021
This is the most strangely worded admittance of guilt/apology I’ve ever heard.
— TruthOverParty (@TruthOParty) March 18, 2021
And “momentarily” moved your reading glasses to the tip of your nose where a mask would be? Lot of 2 yr olds getting kicked of flight for same thing. pic.twitter.com/g8sUXq5d6o
— John Shepherd (@JohnShepherd76) March 18, 2021
Momentary? Kinda like Cuomo momentarily assaulted/harassed 8 different women? It amazes me the hypocrisy that you Dems try to justify. Rather than making excuses why don’t you simply lead by example.
— Patrick Teague (@patrickteague) March 18, 2021
Flying commercial is such a pain………all these rules you have to follow
— Awaiting my free stuff in 2021 (@tesicram) March 18, 2021
Science says send James Taylor
— McAnthony O’Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) March 18, 2021
More science: pic.twitter.com/OaS2hlbxpi
— Scott Jackson III (@ScottJa93317027) March 18, 2021
Get him woke crowd!
— mos rekt (@TonyGar85362373) March 17, 2021
Just wondering. Why would you drop your mask even temporarily unless you were eating or drinking?
— jshowell (@jshowell9) March 18, 2021
You are the King of do what I say, not as I do. Always have been. Always will be.
— D Risch (@drisch34) March 18, 2021
You were for masks before you were against masks?
— Ted Shannon (@TedShannon) March 18, 2021
Did you drop your Vietnam medals too
— e pluribus unum81 (@unum81) March 18, 2021
Why were you on a commercial flight with the commoners? The private jet in the repair shop?
— Jim Farrell (@_seamusfarrell) March 18, 2021
— Brad H. (@Labman53) March 18, 2021
It shouldn’t even have been momentary. It was long enough for someone to snap a picture. Your momentary lapse put lives at risk. Their blood is on your hands if they get sick.
Am I doing this right?
— Noah (@reeb1011) March 18, 2021
I love how all the sheep are defending this idiot but cheered when they kicked a 4 year old disabled kid with a doctors note off a plane for not wearing one.
— Lenny (@The_Omega_Man) March 18, 2021
Right, but we have witnessed plenty of militant flight attendants who have removed passengers for much less. You must be “special”
— Amy (@BradyQuinn1) March 18, 2021
Actually sir, the science says it is about 1.8% effective, but I don’t think you’re really talking about science.
But it’s ok. We’re used to politicians doing whatever they want: having parties, dinners, traveling, buying jewelry, getting hair done, when we, the laymen, cannot.
— Just Jenn (@ZoeLightly) March 18, 2021
This idea that you believe in science is malarkey.
— ⓘ Your mask is a Prius for your face (@unashamedusa) March 18, 2021
Just take the L. Maybe buy some more carbon offsets to make you feel better. But don’t lie to us. pic.twitter.com/PyH9lylVRv
— Mother B (@mabennett1982) March 18, 2021
So what can be CLEARLY seen as NO mask 😷 on your mouth or either ear by even the staunchest of your supporters means you are telling the truth but our eyes are lying. 😂😂😂
Quit being a dick and just say you messed up.
— vicki smith (@vickitvohio) March 18, 2021
Literally just ignore the controversy, you don’t have to lie about it
— New Left (@TheNewLeftism) March 17, 2021
Just apologize and don’t do it again. We’ve had enough BS over the past 5 years.
— Kim Leadford (@KimLeadford) March 18, 2021
Not helpful. Admit your mistake, own up to it. I expect better behavior than previous administration, but also better and truthful responses to the mistakes.
— CrepuscularCC (@TruthRisesAbove) March 18, 2021
You honestly should’ve just said nothing. This is way worse.
— john trump (@choccymilk1234) March 17, 2021
Clown response right there. Just own it.
— Mark Ficken (@Ficks01907) March 18, 2021
We missed having John Kerry to kick around. Maybe he should wear a bunny suit all the time because … the science.
