CLEANING UP: San Fran ‘Poop Patrollers’ Earning Nearly $200,000 Per Year with Benefits

posted by Hannity Staff – 8.24.18

Workers at San Francisco’s newest sanitation department -aimed at cleaning up human and canine feces polluting the city’s sidewalks- are cashing in; earning big bucks and receiving mandated government benefits worth nearly $200,000 per year.

“San Francisco Public Works has a $72.5 million-a-year street cleaning budget — including spending $12 million a year on what essentially have become housekeeping services for homeless encampments,” writes the San Francisco Chronicle.

“The poop patrollers earn $71,760 a year, which swells to $184,678 with mandated benefits,” adds the article.

The Bay Area is losing residents at a record pace in recent years, with residents fleeing rising crime, rampant drug use, and an escalating homelessness crisis.

