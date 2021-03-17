https://hannity.com/media-room/major-spin-biden-says-dog-bite-did-not-penetrate-the-skin-85-of-workers-love-him/
CLEANING UP: San Fran ‘Poop Patrollers’ Earning Nearly $200,000 Per Year with Benefits
posted by Hannity Staff – 8.24.18
Workers at San Francisco’s newest sanitation department -aimed at cleaning up human and canine feces polluting the city’s sidewalks- are cashing in; earning big bucks and receiving mandated government benefits worth nearly $200,000 per year.
“San Francisco Public Works has a $72.5 million-a-year street cleaning budget — including spending $12 million a year on what essentially have become housekeeping services for homeless encampments,” writes the San Francisco Chronicle.
“The poop patrollers earn $71,760 a year, which swells to $184,678 with mandated benefits,” adds the article.
The Bay Area is losing residents at a record pace in recent years, with residents fleeing rising crime, rampant drug use, and an escalating homelessness crisis.
BAD DOGS! Biden’s German Shepherds Sent Back to Delaware After ‘Biting Incident’ at White House
posted by Hannity Staff – 3.09.21
Joe Biden’s pair of German Shepherds were reportedly sent back to Delaware this week after showing “aggressive behavior” towards White House staffers and guests.
“Three-year-old Major, whom Biden and his wife Jill adopted in November 2018 from an animal shelter, had been displaying aggressive behavior including jumping, barking and charging at White House staff and security,” reports Yahoo News.
“They have to take the elevator, they’re not used to that, and they have to go out on the South Lawn with lots of people watching them. So that’s what I’ve been obsessed with, getting everybody settled and calm,” First Lady Jill Biden said on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”
President Biden’s Dogs Booted From White House After Biting Incident https://t.co/BXo5ixgoGL
— TMZ (@TMZ) March 9, 2021
President Biden’s dogs Major and Champ leave White House after aggressive behaviourhttps://t.co/ofgFgsLG98
— BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) March 9, 2021
Biden’s Dog Bit WH Staffer, Dogs Sent Back To Delaware https://t.co/LQV0vEQhzl
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 9, 2021
